Manchester United will continue to monitor Hayden Hackney as they map out their midfield recruitment strategy ahead of the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed, though other Premier League sides are in the mix to sign him, too.

The Reds are determined to land a proven Premier League performer as their marquee midfield addition, with experience and top-flight pedigree viewed as essential to strengthening the spine of the side.

But insiders also indicate that at least one additional signing is expected in that department to bolster depth and long-term succession planning.

Leeds have become the latest club to be linked with Hackney, but he remains on United’s radar.

The 23-year-old has been tracked for some time by the club’s recruitment team, who view him as an option capable of developing into a Premier League regular.

The situation is made all the more intriguing by Michael Carrick’s links to Boro – having previously managed Hackney during his time at the club – especially if he stays at Old Trafford beyond this season.

Boro were resolute in January, effectively pricing Hackney out of a move despite serious interest from Nottingham Forest, who made strong advances for the midfielder. However, the landscape is expected to shift at the end of the campaign.

Hackney’s situation will become more fluid in the summer window, and there is growing belief that he will be playing Premier League football next term – whether that is with Boro via promotion or through a high-profile transfer.

Boro currently sit top of the Championship table, on track for automatic promotion, though with Coventry City and Ipswich Town close behind, nothing is guaranteed.

Hackney has been key to Boro’s success, with the defensive midfielder notching four goals and six assists in 31 league appearances so far this season.

United, for now, are watching closely as they prepare to reshape their midfield options.

We revealed on January 15 that Tottenham also hold genuine interest in Hackney.

Spurs considered a move for Hackney over the summer, but were ultimately unable to bring him to London as Boro weren’t willing to part ways with him amid their promotion push.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, has also reported previously that Everton are keeping an eye on Hackney’s situation, so a battle for his signature could take place in the coming months.

Boro, for their part, will be in a stronger position to retain the midfielder should they achieve promotion. His current contract expires in the summer of 2027.

