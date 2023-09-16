‘He scares me’ – Man Utd sent chilling warning over summer signing, as humbling Prem prediction made

Troy Deeney voiced concerns over Andre Onana when suggesting Manchester United haven’t signed the player they need, and the former Watford man also made a worrying prediction on where United will finish.

Onana was an initial £43.8m signing fron Inter Milan over the summer. The Cameroon stopper, 27, was drafted in to replace modern-day club great, David de Gea.

Onana is known for his ability with the ball at feet and United’s hope will be they’ve signed a player who can impact games with his feet and not just his hands.

However, when running the rule over Man Utd’s stuttering start to the season, striker Troy Deeney voiced several worrying observations.

Firstly, Deeney – who now plays for League Two side Forest Green Rovers – claimed United will regress and finish sixth this season.

Fifth position may qualify for next season’s Champions League which will switch to an expanded format beginning in 2024/25. Two additional qualification places will be handed to the leagues who perform best in UEFA European competitions the season prior.

However, a sixth-placed finish would ensure United don’t qualify for next year’s UCL even if the EPL gains an extra spot.

“United don’t strike me as a club that is organised and ready to push on,” wrote Deeney for the Sun. “There is nothing there that suggests this is going to be the season where they get close.

“In fact, I really believe this will be a disappointing one, finishing around sixth.

“For all his plaudits, what has Ten Hag actually done to change that? Who are the players he has signed that makes you think: Yup, he is a United player for the next five or ten years?

“They need another two or three windows at least and I don’t see how that gets better any time soon.”

Andre Onana “scares me” – Deeney

Deeney then took aim at United’s recruitment which in his mind, has left a lot to be desired.

Even goalkeeper Onana who it’s generally accepted has performed well in a Red Devils shirt thus far came in for flak from Deeney.

“The players [Ten Hag] has bought, barring a few exceptions, have not hit the ground running,” continued Deeney.

“Even with their best signing, in my opinion, goalkeeper Andre Onana, he scares me.

“I don’t look at him as a keeper that will definitely keep clean sheets or be a commanding figure. Mount has struggled. Rasmus Hojlund could be the difference but he is still so young.

“I see far too many problems for any sort of success this season. The whole club constantly looks like a year away from being where it needs to be.”

