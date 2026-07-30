Newcastle's Lewis Hall and Jorge Salinas of Racing Santander are wanted by Manchester United

Manchester United are preparing an opening move for Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall following Eddie Howe’s departure from St James’ Park, while one of Spanish football’s most exciting young talents is also on their radar, sources have told TEAMtalk.

While much of the focus this summer so far has been centred on bolstering the midfield, the capture of a new left-back has remained one of Manchester United‘s top priorities – and Hall continues to be the club’s first-choice target.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Hall is keen on the prospect of a move to Old Trafford, and United are now ready to step up their pursuit in the coming weeks. The timing is viewed as significant.

With Newcastle entering a new era following Howe’s exit, the Red Devils believe there could be an opportunity to test the Magpies’ resolve over one of their most highly-rated young players.

Indeed, we understand that technical director Jason Wilcox remains the driving force behind United’s interest, having long admired Hall’s ability to operate as both a traditional full-back and an inverted defender.

While United know negotiations will not be straightforward, they are prepared to make a concerted effort to secure the £60m-rated England international before the transfer window closes.

However, the Red Devils are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Jorge Salinas has emerged as one of the leading alternatives should a deal for Hall fail to materialise, though competition for the Racing Santander teenager looks tough, with one of the world’s most powerful clubs ready to vie with United for his signature…

READ MORE: Man Utd determined to land £60m-rated Newcastle man as star decides on Old Trafford move

Man Utd face strong competition for Spanish teenager Salinas

Nineteen-year-old Salinas enhanced his growing reputation this summer by starring for Spain as they won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Wales and United took the opportunity to watch him on a number of occasions whilst he was on their doorstep.

Salinas was one of the standout performers throughout the tournament, further strengthening a reputation he had already built after helping Racing Santander secure promotion by winning last season’s Segunda Division title.

The young defender is regarded as one of Racing’s prized assets, although it remains to be seen whether he will remain with the club for their return to LaLiga.

Indeed, sources can reveal that Barcelona have already held talks over a deal and remain favourites to sign Salinas.

However, negotiations have stalled over the transfer fee. Racing are demanding around €16million, while Barcelona are currently unwilling to offer more than €8million, leaving discussions ongoing.

Atletico Madrid have also expressed interest, but TEAMtalk can confirm Manchester United have now joined the race after receiving glowing scouting reports on the teenager.

United’s recruitment staff believe Salinas is capable of making the step up to first-team football immediately, which is why his name has climbed rapidly up the club’s shortlist.

Interestingly, Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde also remains on United’s radar.

And we understand that should Barcelona eventually secure Salinas, Balde’s long-term future at Camp Nou could become less certain, something United are continuing to monitor closely.

For now, though, Hall remains the priority.

With Wilcox pushing internally for the Newcastle defender and United ready to begin formal discussions, the Old Trafford hierarchy are hopeful they can capitalise on the changing landscape at St James’ Park and land one of their key targets before the window closes.

Wilcox also wants to bolster Man Utd’s attacking options, though a ‘predestined talent’ has made a decision on a move to Old Trafford amid strong links.

Another star touted for a switch is Aston Villa’s ever-reliable Ollie Watkins. However, United have learned why that a deal won’t come cheap for the 30-year-old amid claims a £40m bid could secure him.

United have also been linked again with Liam Delap, leading to club bosses reaching a very rapid decision on rekindling their interest in the unwanted Chelsea man.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.