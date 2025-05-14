Ruben Amorim is very much a man on a mission when it comes to strengthening his attack at Manchester United this summer, and, as well as deals being lined up and gathering pace for Liam Delap and Matheus Cunha, talks have also been held with two more Premier League forwards, with stars of both Brentford and Nottingham Forest now in their sights.

The Red Devils have suffered the worst Premier League season in their history, having already lost a bleak 17 of their 36 games to date, leaving them marooned in 16th place and a desperate 26 points adrift of the top four. And while their run to the Europa League final has proved something of a saving grace on their season, Manchester United are well aware that serious squad reinforcements are required this summer.

Amorim’s main priority appears to be on strengthening his attack. With neither Joshua Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund showing any sort of efficiency or ruthlessness in front of goal, United have only managed a dire 42 goals in 36 league games – a record only better than four other sides in the division.

However, they have wasted little time in putting the wheels in motion to strengthen their options. A deal for Matheus Cunha took a significant leap forward on Tuesday after a late Arsenal hijack attempt was vetoed. And a deal for Delap also looks well on course with the Ipswich Town frontman understood to be happy to make the move.

Reports on Wednesday morning, though, have revealed United want a third new addition to strengthen their forward line, with Sky Sports reporting that enquiries have also been made for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Now, according to talkSPORT, another addition has come into their thinking amid claims United chiefs have also ‘held talks’ with Bournemouth’s versatile forward Antoine Semenyo.

Per the report, the Cherries are not looking to sell the Ghanaian winger, who has 18 goal involvements (11 scored, seven assists) from 40 appearances this season.

However, an offer in the region of £50m to £60m could force them to consider his sale, despite the fact that his contract still has four years left to run.

Man Utd transfers: Enquiries ongoing for Nottingham Forest star

Whether United sign either Semenyo or Hudson-Odoi remains to be seen, though it appears clear that Amorim and Co will not be stopping at just the two additions to their forward line this summer, and with Amorim determined to bring in players who are more suited to operating and excelling in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

According to Sky Sports, though, United are paying serious attention to Hudson-Odoi’s situation at the City Ground ahead of launching a potential move.

While the Englishman is in ‘talks’ over a new contract with Forest, the two parties have yet to strike an agreement. And if no extension is finalised then Hudson-Odoi could move on for a reduced price this summer as his current terms are due to expire in June 2026.

This has put on Man Utd on alert as they are spying a cut-price deal to bring him to Old Trafford.

The three-cap England international could operate as either a left wing-back or a left-sided No 10 in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation at United.

How Semenyo and Hudson-Odoi compare this season