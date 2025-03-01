Man Utd want to bring Angel Gomes back to Old Trafford and the feeling appears mutual

Manchester United are reportedly ready to step up their quest to bring Lille midfielder Angel Gomes back to Old Trafford this summer – with the player’s stance on a return and the four-team competition for his services also coming to light.

The 24-year-old London-born star moved to France at the end of his Red Devils contract in 2020, a move that has paid rich dividends and allowed the midfielder to fulfil the early potential he showed in his career. Since then, Gomes has grown to become one of Ligue 1’s best all-round midfielders, form which earned him England recognition and four international caps under the interim management of Lee Carsley.

Now, with that five-year deal at Lille expiring this summer, Gomes finds himself a man in demand and with no shortage of Premier League sides keen to bring him back to England as a free agent.

Initially linked with both Liverpool and Tottenham, Gomes has been strongly linked with a return to Manchester United in recent weeks.

And with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking at several canny options to both steer the Red Devils back towards the upper reaches of the Premier League and in an effort to reduce the club’s weekly outgoings, the signing of Gomes on a free transfer has been very much on their radar as the summer window inches ever closer.

Now, according to Caught Offside’s Daily Briefing, the prospective move for Gomes has been given a big green light by coach Ruben Amorim, who is determined to add more legs and energy to his engine room and feels the 24-year-old ‘fits the profile’ from what he wants from a midfielder.

As a result, it’s claimed United are ready to reach out to his people to find out what sort of deal he is looking for this summer and to get ahead of their rival suitors for the player.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Five Man Utd targets available for free this summer, including prolific striker, Premier League winner

Gomes’ feelings on Man Utd clear as four clubs join transfer chase

If United do push the button a deal for Gomes, the push to bring him back to Old Trafford is likely to be welcomed by the player, who has admitted previously that he still holds a torch for his former side.

“There’ll always be that sentimental soft spot, so of course it’d be difficult to say no,” Gomes stated back in the autumn when questioned about his future in an interview with The Times.

However, it seems United will be far from alone in their efforts to persuade the star to move to Old Trafford, with Caught Offside’s report listing four other Premier League sides as having a concrete interest in bringing him back to England.

Like Tottenham, West Ham are also keen to bring him back to his native London, while there is also interest reported from both two upwardly mobile sides in Unai Emery’s Aston Villa and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

Gomes, for his part, may want to sit on that interest until he sees which side can offer him not only the best package but also European football next season, with the player experiencing the Champions League with the French side this season.

Man Utd transfer latest: Betis make Antony decision; Champ’s best star wanted

Meanwhile, United are reported to have informed Real Betis of their price for the sale of Antony this summer – and Ratcliffe’s demands over the deal have seemingly seen the LaLiga side come to an instant decision on a permanent deal.

Elsewhere, United are reportedly considering the sale of the underperforming Rasmus Hojlund for a substantial loss, with the Italian media also dropping the bombshell revelation that the striker himself also wants out of Old Trafford.

Separate reports have suggested the Red Devils could look to use the former Atalanta man – who is currently on a 17-game streak without scoring a goal, stretching back to December 12 – in a swap deal for Victor Osimhen.

Finally, United are also understood to be considering a new goalkeeper signing this summer amid Andre Onana’s ongoing failure to iron the inconsistencies out of his game.

And according to reports, the Red Devils are keen on a man who is this season rated by FotMob as the best player in the Championship this season – Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Per the report, United are ready to offer the England Under-21 goalkeeper a sizeable contract to persuade him to make the move and beat fellow suitors Newcastle United to his signature.

QUIZ: How many can you score on this Man Utd transfer quiz?