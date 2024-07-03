Man Utd hero names huge Matthijs de Ligt concern, as Romano reveals £110m duo are up for sale

Former Manchester United ace Andy Cole is worried about whether Matthijs de Ligt will succeed at Old Trafford, while Fabrizio Romano has discussed two potential departures from the club.

Man Utd have entered talks with Bayern Munich for De Ligt as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to improve Erik ten Hag’s defensive options. Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move for the centre-back, but Man Utd are understood to be the frontrunners to sign him at this stage.

It remains to be seen exactly how much Man Utd will need to offer to bring De Ligt to the Premier League. Bayern have previously been tipped to hold out for between £40-50million, though some reports have claimed that Ratcliffe is eyeing a cut-price deal worth just £34m.

Man Utd fans will be impressed by the signing of De Ligt, as he is a big-name defender with plenty of experience both on the international stage and in the Champions League. He has won league titles in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, too.

But former striker Cole, who netted 121 goals in 275 games for Man Utd, has expressed concern about the 24-year-old’s true ability, as he has been sold by Juventus before and is now close to leaving Bayern, too.

“I like him but the thing I don’t understand about him is why is he always moving? That’s what I don’t get,” Cole said during a new interview.

“He did three years at Juventus and about two years at Bayern, so what I’m now thinking is if he is such a good player, why would the club want to sell him?

“I think he’s a good player, but you’ve got to start questioning why everyone keeps selling him.

“He’s only 24 years old, so I’d like to think that his best years are still in front of him, so it’s an interesting one. I wouldn’t say that Bayern Munich needs the money, but let’s see if it happens.”

In order to help fund a move for the Netherlands star, Man Utd could offload two current centre-backs in Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier on Wednesday that Maguire is on the market and that Ratcliffe will accept an offer of £35m for the Englishman, who originally cost the club £80m.

Romano has backed up TEAMtalk’s information, while also providing an update on Lindelof, as well as Man Utd target Jarrad Branthwaite.

“Even with De Ligt potentially joining, it’s also a possibility for United to go for one more centre-back. It depends on the budget and opportunities, but it’s a possibility,” the journalist said.

“In terms of the future of players like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and many others, it depends on proposals, if they receive good bids.

“But in general, one more centre-back is a possibility – Branthwaite remains on the list but Man Utd have no plans to pay £70m, so the only way is if Everton’s price drops.”

