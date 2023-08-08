Hojlund names Ronaldo and current Man Utd star as his heroes, and shock name nears unlikely new deal

Rasmus Hojlund referenced a famous Cristiano Ronaldo moment when listing he and a current Man Utd star as his idols, and the latter could be about to sign a shock new deal, per a report.

Hojlund, 20, completed his £72m (including add-ons) move from Atalanta on Saturday. The Dane was unveiled prior to the 3-1 friendly victory over Lens, though United fans face a short wait before seeing him in action.

Hojlund is currently sidelined with a minor injury and an official club statement confirmed the striker will miss “a few weeks” while recovering.

In any case, Hojlund is still conducting his media duties for the club and in a recent interview with MUTV, the frontman named Cristiano Ronaldo as one of his United heroes.

While that won’t surprise many, the second name mentioned might. Indeed, Hojlund’s second name mentioned was centre-half, Jonny Evans.

When asked if Ronaldo is one of his Man Utd icons thanks to his mentality or his qualities as a player, Hojlund replied: “I think both.

“Definitely his mentality also. He had a rough childhood but he came through it. He wanted to be the best and put it out there very early.

“I think there’s an interview with Anderson and [Rio] Ferdinand and Ronaldo where they’re asked who is the best football player in the world [ever]. [Ronaldo] just said ‘me’, and I like this mentality.

“He just put it out and said he at least wanted to be the best. That’s the same mentality I go for – I want to be the best version of myself.”

Hojlund was then asked if there were any others he enjoyed watching while growing up, or even in recent years.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Dane said with a beaming smile: “Yeah, of course, Jonny Evans and he’s here now!

“I also got to play against him with the national team, but yeah, all the guys in recent times. Literally everybody.”

Jonny Evans primed for new contract?

Evans re-signed with Man Utd as a free agent upon penning a short-term deal earlier in pre-season.

The initial idea was to boost the club’s centre-back ranks during the preparations for the upcoming campaign. However, according to the Belfast Telegraph, Evans is now in line to earn a one-year contract.

Evans has reportedly impressed manager Erik ten Hag with his leadership and ability to play out from the back.

As such, and if Evans is rewarded for his efforts, Hojlund may get the chance to play with one of his Man Utd heroes in competitive action this season.

