Super agent Jorge Mendes is in England on behalf of his clients to discuss potential transfers with Chelsea and Manchester United, according to reports.

The two Premier League giants are expected to be busy in the final weeks of the window and Joao Felix is one player Chelsea are interested in.

Enzo Maresca is keen to bring in a new forward and now that the Blues’ move for Samu Omorodion has collapsed he’s had to look at alternative options.

Chelsea are exploring a deal that would see them re-sign Felix on a permanent deal. Reports from Spain suggest they’ve bid €35m for the Portuguese international.

Felix spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Stamford Bridge. He made 20 appearances for Chelsea, scoring four goals in the process.

Felix’s best position is as a false nine but he can also play as a centre-forward or left-winger, so could provide cover in multiple positions for the Blues.

EXCLUSIVE: Man City consider stunning Chelsea raid after ill-advised Maresca comments leave senior star raging

He isn’t part of Diego Simeone’s plans at Atletico Madrid. Chelsea and the Spanish side have been in regular dialogue this summer over potential deals for Omorodion and Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher’s move to Atletico is also in doubt but as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, the discussions regarding Felix and Gallagher are seperate affairs.

Chelsea explore Felix move; Ugarte to Man Utd back on

According to Romano, Mendes will hold talks with Chelsea in the coming days to discuss a potential deal for Felix.

But Mendes is also in England on behalf of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who has been heavily linked with Man Utd this summer.

“Jorge Mendes, in England to discuss Joao Felix with Chelsea… and Manuel Ugarte with Man United,” Romano posted on X.

“Ugarte agreed personal terms with United weeks ago, PSG still see him leaving. United need price to be reduced… or one more sale, otherwise they will go for cheaper option.”

Ugarte’s move to Man Utd looked to be done only a few weeks ago but PSG’s price tag of over £50m ultimately led to the Red Devils cooling their interest.

They can’t match that fee unless they make a player sale – with Dan Ashworth actively looking to sell Scott McTominay, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof and others.

McTominay was the subject of two failed bids from Fulham and Everton, Brentford and teams from Europe are also keeping tabs on his situation.

PSG are ready to sanction Ugarte’s exit though so Man Utd ARE hopeful that there could be some room for negotiation on his price tag.

DON’T MISS: Matthijs de Ligt: What Ten Hag disciple can add for Man Utd and why Juventus, Bayern moves didn’t work out