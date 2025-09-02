A floundering Manchester United star has upset Ruben Amorim on two separate occasions of late, and despite the English transfer deadline passing, TEAMtalk understands the player could be sold in the coming days.

There are no shortage of disastrous buys in Man Utd’s recent history and the Red Devils did manage to offload a few in the summer window. Antony – signed for €100m including add-ons was sold to Real Betis for just €25m including add-ons. Jadon Sancho left via the loan route once more when joining Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, the Athletic state Man Utd didn’t intend to sign a new goalkeeper when entering the window, though it quickly became apparent a new face was required.

Senne Lammens arrived on deadline day from Royal Antwerp for €21m plus €4m in add-ons. The Belgian will immediately challenge Andre Onana for a starting spot and given how the latter’s United spell has gone, few would bet against Lammens winning that selection battle.

Onana’s two-plus year stint at Old Trafford has been riddled with errors and per the Athletic, he’s ruffled Amorim’s feathers too.

Onana reported to pre-season training and on day one, communicated he had a hamstring issue. By day two, it was determined the problem was a ‘full injury’ and Onana missed the bulk of United’s pre-season preparations.

Per the report, Onana’s immediate injury ‘left staff questioning what shape he was in after the summer to suffer the problem straight away.’ The debacle is understood to have left a ‘lasting impression’ on Amorim.

It goes from bad to worse for Onana, with the report then revealing the stopper returned to Carrington fully expecting to receive a pay rise.

As is customary with Man Utd contracts, Onana’s salary was slashed by 25 percent after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Onana returned thinking he warranted a new contract and that stance ‘did not go down well with Amorim.’

The 29-year-old’s calamitous display in the historic defeat to Grimsby Town in the League Cup one week ago will have done little to improve Amorim’s mood.

Man Utd made no attempt to offload Onana during the summer window, though that may have more to do with the fact a new keeper (Lammens) did not arrive until the final day…

Man Utd open to selling Andre Onana right now

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Man Utd have not closed the avenues to Onana’s exit.

A handful of windows around the world remain open, most notably in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Fenerbahce have signed Ederson from Manchester City, but Galatasaray are still seeking a new stopper after failing to sign Ederson and failing to convince Emiliano Martinez too.

Unfortunately for Man Utd, we’ve been told that as of now, there is NO interest from any club in a country where the window remains open in signing Onana.

Whether that changes over the coming days and weeks, only time will tell.

