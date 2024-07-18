TT looks at how Man Utd could line up for the 2024/25 season

Manchester United are moving up the gears in terms of adding to Erik ten Hag’s squad and moving on from some fringe players and TT has taken a look at how they could line up, if the Dutchman gets his way in the market, when the new Premier League campaign gets underway.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s newly-formed football operations department have already made one big splash in the form of Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee, while a deal for Lille’s Leny Yoro is close.

However, it’s expected that there could be three or four more new additions, assuming also that some of the players who are no longer in Ten Hag’s plans are also moved on to satisfy PSR.

Bolstering the spine of the team has always been the focus of Ten Hag this summer and it would be no great surprise if another centre-back follows Yoro through the door, along with a central midfielder. At least the addition of Zirkzee has given United another focal point and it will be interesting to see if he beats out Rasmsus Hojlund for the No.9 spot to start the new campaign.

With that in mind, here is how the Red Devils could line up in the season opener against Fulham on Friday August 16, if Ten Hag gets his way…

GK: Andre Onana

While the Cameroon keeper has had some hairy moments during his debut season, particularly in the Champions League, it now appears certain the club will stick with Onana going forward – despite some whispers they searching for a new stopper earlier in the window.

The odd clanger aside, Onana’s distribution remains critical to how Ten Hag wants his side to play while shot-stopping stats in the Premier League were also consistent last term.

Add in the fact that the 27-year-old remains under contract until 2028 and it makes sense that United will see if he can make improvements this season and remain the club’s No.1 for years to come.

RB: Diogo Dalot

This could well change before the start of the season but it’s hard to argue that Dalot did an awful lot wrong last time around.

Initial links to Bayer Leverkusen standout Jeremie Frimpong have now died out, while it looks like another target, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, could be on his way to PSG instead.

And, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka seemingly closing in on an exit, that leaves Portugal star Dalot as Ten Hag’s best option to start the new campaign at right-back.

The 25-year-old notched three goals and five assists in 50 games in all competitions for United last season and in a defence that could see changes at both centre-back positions, it makes sense for Ten Hag to have some continuity.

CB: Leny Yoro

Veteran star Jonny Evans has signed up for another year but Rapahel Varane has gone and Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could follow in what will be the most radical change up of the centre-back position for years at Old Trafford.

Step forward the massively hyped Yoro to try and make an immediate impression on the United faithful as he arrives in a €52m, plus €10m in add-ons, deal from Lille.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the hottest talents in Europan football and made 44 appearances in total for the French side last season.

He may take a little time bedding in, but Yoro possesses all the qualities required to thrive in the Premier League and could turn out to a real bargain buy.

DIVE DEEPER: Who is Leny Yoro? The towering French stalwart Man Utd are set to solidify defence with

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite

It would be easy to go for Lisandro Martinez here, but TT sources have told us that United’s pursuit of Everton star Branthwaite is not over yet and that another offer for the player will be made.

Ratcliffe has so far failed with two bids for the 22-year-old but, despite the expected addition of Yoro, United are still keen to get another central defender on board and Branthwaite remains Ten Hag’s top target.

Of the signings that Ten Hag has made, Martinez is undoubtedly among his best. He has missed a large chunk of this season through injury, but when fully fit, he is one of the best defenders at the club.

With a contract at Old Trafford which runs until the summer of 2027, we’re in no doubt that the Argentine centre-half is set to stay put for the time being.

LB: Lisandro Martinez

This will probably boil down to who can stay fit the longest but we think there is a chance Ten Hag will follow the trend set by the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal and look to fit another centre-back in a full-back position.

The Premier League’s top two last season have had huge success, playing the likes of Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake and Ben White at left and right-back respectively and Martinez has played the position plenty of times during his career, mainly due to his height centrally.

Using the Argentina international at left-back would also provide a steady head alongside a relatively inexperienced centre-back pairing and allow Dalot to attack more down the right while Martinez is more circumspect.

That being said, Luke Shaw did look good when he got back on the field for England and it would be no great surprise if he beat out Martinez and the injury-plagued Tyrell Malacia for the position.

CM: Manuel Ugarte

Bringing in a new midfield enforcer is an absolute must for United and Ten Hag after the issues in the engine room last season that were obvious for all to see.

Ten Hag’s side were so easy to get at defensively due to Casemiro’s struggles to get around the pitch like he once did, while Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo, Chrisn Eriksen and Mason Mount are all better options further forward.

At the start of the summer it was all about Amadou Onana but the Everton star is now on his way to Aston Villa, while recent reports of a swoop for top Ten Hag target Joao Neves appear to have been completely scuppered by PSG.

That has left United looking at alternatives and, as PSG prepare for Neves’ arrival, United are ready to swoop for the player that he is replacing in Paris.

Ugarte, 23, made 37 appearances in all competitions for PSG last season with 32 of those coming in the holding midfield role.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit is clearly a big fan of the player and has urged United to land the £45million-rated Uruguay international at all costs.

The Frenchman said recently: “Manuel Ugarte would be a great signing for Manchester United. He is mentally and physically strong as well as a holding midfielder who is ready to fight and I think he’s got the qualities to adapt himself to the Premier League.

“He could be a very important player for Manchester United because defensively they have been very weak for the last few years. He can play a very important role as holding midfielder just in front of that defence.

“He has a fighting spirit. This guy will never give up from the first minute until the last, he will give 100 per cent.”

That’s high praise and enough for United as they get the PSG man on board to form a strong tandem with Kobbie Mainoo.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

The youngster’s breakthrough season last time around was nothing short of spectacular. He plays with confidence beyond his years and has firmly established himself as part of the starting XI under Ten Hag.

The 19-year-old is still to pen a lucrative new deal at Old Trafford but it’s known to be firmly in the works and is full expected to done.

Mainoo further enhanced his reputation at Euro 2024, although he struggled along with his teammates in the final as Spain came out on top in Berlin.

However, the outstanding teenage talent is expected to be the face of United’s engine room for years to come and will flourish with a quality defensive midfielder alongside him.

DON’T MISS: Most expensive Man Utd defender signings of all time: De Ligt, Branthwaite or Yoro next

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese playmaker continues to be a vital cog in Ten Hag’s system and notched 15 goals and 13 assists last season despite a hugely disappointing Premier League campaign for the Red Devils.

Links to Saudi Arabia refuse to go away but the 29-year-old, who remains under contract until 2026, is still expected to start the new season at Old Trafford as Ten Hag’s No.10.

In a side with a few chances, it’s good for Ten Hag to have a constant, especially when it’s his skipper and Fernandes will be supplying the bullets for the front three again – as well as firing a few of his own.

RW: Alejandro Garnacho

The Argentine winger played predominantly on the left wing last season but also played 17 times on the right and will likely line -up there if Marcus Rashford shows that he is ready to return to the form he showed two seasons ago.

Garnacho scored 10 goals and had five assists in 50 outings last season and is clearly ahead of Antony for a starting berth, despite Ten Hag’s Ajax links with the latter.

He gives United pace and a directness on the break and has the ability to go outside or inside, allowing the more attacking of United’s full-backs Dalot to create overlaps.

However, Jadon Sancho could make things interesting after being welcomed back into the fold by Ten Hag. The England international was a major force back on loan at Dortmund last season and could yet force his way back into the first-team reckoning.

ST: Joshua Zirkzee

This one was a real toss up between Rasmus Hojlund and the new arrival, but it’s the Netherlands international who gets the nod for the opening game of the season.

United spent £36.5m to land the Bologna hitman after he scored 12 goals in 37 games for the Italian side last season, while also notching seven assists.

Ten Hag could, of course, opt to tweak his formation to play a front two, as both Zirkzee and Hojlund operate better centrally. However, that’s highly unlikely and means one of the two will start the season on te bench.

Zirkzee’s movement likely gives him the edge over his rival, although both are strong when it comes to hold-up play and linking with midfield.

READ NEXT: Man Utd enter ‘talks’ to demolish Liverpool signing, as Leny Yoro compared to Barcelona star in huge praise

LW: Marcus Rashford

There’s no denying that Rashford had a bit of a nightmare last season, scoring only eight goals in 43 games in all competitions although he did impress in the FA Cup final as United got one over on City at Wembley to at least end a disastrous campaign with a bit of a flourish.

Having been left out of the England squad for the Euros, Rashford is sure to come back fighting and prove to whoever takes over as Three Lions boss that he should be back in the fold again.

Indeed, if the 26-year-old can reach anything like the levels he did in 2022/23, when he netted 30 times and also providing 10 assists, then United still have an extremely potent weapon at their disposal.