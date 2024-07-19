In the clearest statement of intent since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took control of the club earlier this year, Manchester United have fended off rival interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool to sign Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old Frenchman is one of the most highly regarded defensive prospects of recent years and the £52 million fee – which could rise to £59million with add-ons – reflects the youngster’s sky-high potential. He has become the sixth most-expensive teenager of all time and, if those conditional add-ons are triggered, he’ll be the fourth most-expensive defender in Premier League history.

“I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new teammates,” Yoro said after being unveiled as the Red Devils’ newest addition. “I cannot wait to get started.”

Since making his senior debut for Lille as a 16-year-old in May 2022, Yoro has showcased all the attributes required of a top-level centre-back in the modern game. He has rapid pace, aiding recoveries and one-v-one duels. He times his challenges with the precision of a seasoned veteran. And at 6ft 3ins he is imposing in the air.

The France under-21 star is also highly accurate passer and confident dribbler, meaning he can play through pressure and initiate attacking moves from deep.

Understandably considering his youth, there is still a rawness to Yoro’s game. But he has every tool needed in order to, if nurtured correctly at Old Trafford, develop into one of the best players in the world in his position. Given the size of their outlay, United appear confident that Yoro will be the bedrock of their backline for the next decade.

Yoro is not all raw potential, though. Even at his current level, he can make a significant impact within Erik ten Hag’s team next term.

“I believe Leny Yoro in the next year will be at one of the best clubs in Europe,” then-Lille manager Paulo Fonseca said of Yoro last season.

“He started here at 16 with us. When I arrived the main objective for him was to start to work with us and play in the B team, but he played even at 16 with a big maturity and big courage.

“He is very ambitious, but very disciplined and I decided to start with him in the main team and he started immediately to have some minutes, some games. This year, he assumed one of the main positions of our team.

“He grew a lot, but he is a kid with a big maturity and, of course, with big quality. He’s very focused, very concentrated and he wants to learn every day.

“I have no doubt, in modern football, he will be one of the best central defenders in the world.”

Yoro shines in possession

Yoro started 30 Ligue 1 games last season to help Lille finish fourth to earn Champions League qualification. His quality on the ball was evidenced by a pass completion rate of 92.1 per cent. According to fbref.com, that ranked the teenager in the 93rd percentile among centre-backs in Europe’s five biggest leagues. It was also the fourth-highest mark of all players in Ligue 1 and the best of anyone from outside of champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Of United’s other current central-defensive options, only Lisandro Martinez – who, as a left-footer, is likely to play next to Yoro in Ten Hag’s preferred partnership – averaged higher last season, with 92.7 per cent of his passes finding their target. Victor Lindelof’s pass accuracy was 88.8 per cent and Harry Maguire’s was 83.5 per cent.

And Yoro’s average of 63.3 attempted passes per 90 minutes in the French top flight was higher than any of the other United centre-backs’ Premier League output, with Maguire the next best at 60.73.

Only Martinez (1.47 – 54th percentile) made more tackles per 90 than Yoro’s 1.21, too. And only Maguire (1.33 – 72nd percentile) registered more interceptions than the youngster’s 1.21.

One of the most encouraging aspects of Yoro’s statistical output last season is his success in the air. The towering teen won 63.8 per cent of his aerial duels in Ligue 1. Only Maguire was more dominant with his head, winning 78.4 per cent of his aerial battles.

Yoro/Martinez has scope to succeed

This is likely to be an especially important area of Yoro’s game as he assimilates to life at Old Trafford if he is to partner Martinez at the back. Although the Argentinian is a tenacious tackler who anticipates well and can play out from the back to a high level, at 5ft 7ins he is limited as an aerial defender, with a success rate of just 44.4 per cent last season.

One element of Yoro’s game in which Ten Hag is tasked with helping the youngster grow is in his incisiveness when playing out from that back. While, as already discussed, he is a highly accurate passer, he is not yet as creative or line-splitting with the ball at his feet as it is hoped he will become. His average of 2.29 progressive passes per 90 (16th percentile) and 0.27 progressive carries (20th percentile) lagged behind all of United’s other three first-team centre-backs.

So there is room yet for Yoro to grow and improve, but that’s a scary thought for United’s Premier League rivals given how good the 18-year-old has already proven himself to be.

