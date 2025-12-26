Amorim wants to sign more players in the January window

Manchester United have shown signs of improvement in the 2025/26 season but may still look to bolster their squad in the January transfer window.

United spent over £200million to bring in a new goalkeeper and three forwards in the summer transfer window, but they still have other areas that need improvement.

“We’ll see,” Ruben Amorim said when asked if there is money for January business. “The only thing we know is that we only would try to bring players that we think are going to be the future.

“It’s not going to be to save something in this moment, to cope with the losses of three players for AFCON. It’s not going to be like that. I don’t know what is going to happen, but it’s possible that we can do something.”

Here is how Man Utd could line up under Amorim in the second half of the 2025/26 season if they enjoy a dream January transfer window.

GK: Senne Lammens

Lammens joined United in an £18.2million move on transfer deadline day but didn’t walk straight into their starting line-up, with Altay Bayindir initially getting the nod.

The 23-year-old eventually made his debut in the 2-0 win against Sunderland and has since established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

He’s far from the finished article and United may look to sign a more experienced No.1 in the summer transfer window, but they aren’t looking to make another change between the sticks in the middle of the season.

RCB: Noussair Mazraoui

Mazraoui joined United from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024 and made 57 appearances in his debut season, impressing with his consistency and versatility.

The start of his second season at Old Trafford has been disrupted by injury problems, and he is currently playing for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

But the 28-year-old will be back with Amorim’s side by the end of January and is expected to replace Leny Yoro, who has endured a dip in form in recent weeks.

CCB: Mathijs De Ligt

After captaining Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19, De Ligt saw his career stall during disappointing spells at Juventus and Bayern Munich.

The centre-back also had a mixed debut season at United in 2024/25 but has since proved his worth with a series of strong showings, making himself one of the first names on Amorim’s team sheet.

“I’m 26 now and, I think, I’m entering the best years of my career, both physically and mentally,” he said. ‘I’ve changed my mindset. Initially, I didn’t want to make mistakes, now I want to do as many good things as possible.”

LCB: Lisandro Martinez

Since Martinez suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in February, Amorim has deployed Luke Shaw as the left-sided centre-back in his back three.

Shaw has been in impressive form for United this season, but a fully fit Martinez is one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in the Premier League.

“We miss Licha a lot,” Amorim said before his return. “We miss the aggression in this moment, how aggressive he is on everything he does, we miss him. But he’s always there in every meeting, even in training, he stays there to watch the training. I think we need Licha in this team.”

The Argentina international has made five substitute appearances for United in recent weeks and will soon be ready to reclaim his place in the starting line-up.

RWB: Amad

Despite being a winger by trade, Amad has made an impressive transition to the wing-back role under Amorim.

The Ivory Coast international provides an attacking threat down the right flank and has two goals and three assists in 15 Premier League appearances this season.

Diogo Dalot will play at right-wing-back while Amad is at the Africa Cup of Nations, but the Portugal international will have to play really well to keep him out of the United team in the long run.

CM: Elliot Anderson

United are looking to make two midfield signings in 2026; ideally, one in the winter window and a second one during the summer.

They have made Anderson their No. 1 midfield target and Fraser Fletcher reported for TEAMtalk on November 4 that they are plotting a January bid for the England international.

He has gone from strength to strength at Nottingham Forest, establishing himself as one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the Premier League.

Forest are reportedly determined to reject any approach for the 23-year-old during the January window, but a big-money offer could change their minds.

Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte and Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson

CM: Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in the summer but ultimately rejected a £700,00-per-week offer to stay at United.

He remains one of the most important players in Amorim’s side, netting five goals and providing seven assists in 18 appearances across all competitions in 2025/26.

But the Portugal international recently raised fresh doubts about his long-term future at Old Trafford, suggesting that he would like to play for a top side in the Spanish or Italian league.

He has a £52.5million release clause in his United contract and a summer move could be on the cards, but the club captain will not leave in the middle of the season.

LWB: Maxi Araujo

United prioritised a move for a left-wing-back in the last January transfer window, signing Patrick Dorgu from Leece in a deal worth an initial £25.2million and £4.2million in add-ons.

But the 21-year-old has a lack of end product in the final third and his inconsistent performances have meant that Dalot, a natural right-back, has started over him.

Amorim has told United’s hierarchy that he wants more options in the wing-back position, and we understand that the scouting department have been watching Araujo.

The 25-year-old Uruguay international played under Amorim at Sporting CP and has registered four goals and one assist in 20 appearances in all competitions this season.

R10: Bryan Mbeumo

Following a lengthy saga in the summer transfer window, United agreed to pay Brentford a guaranteed £65million and £6million in add-ons to secure Mbeumo’s signature.

The Cameroon international has formed a great partnership with Amad on the right wing, while also scoring seven goals and registering one assist in his first 17 appearances in all competitions.

Alongside Mazraoui and Amad, he is also unavailable during the Africa Cup of Nations but will go straight back into the team when he returns.

Benjamin Sesko celebrates with Bryan Mbeumo.

ST: Benjamin Sesko

Sesko joined United in a £73.7million deal and has endured a slow start to his Old Trafford career, scoring just two goals in his first 14 appearances in all competitions.

While his performances have faced some criticism, Amorim continues to put a lot of faith in the 22-year-old and a new striker isn’t currently a priority for United.

“If you don’t perform every week, you are going to hear a lot of things from club legends, from pundits, from the media, and sometimes they are right,” Amorim said.

“To have the ability to understand that is normal and still maintain your level of confidence is really hard for a young kid. He is going to be our striker for the long term.

“He’s going to have these struggles and these bumps during the ride, and that is a normal thing in football.”

L10: Matheus Cunha

Having played in a 3-4-2-1 formation at Wolves, Cunha has seamlessly fitted into the United team following his £62.5million move to Old Trafford in the summer.

The Brazil international has registered three goals and one assist in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, while also impressing with his work rate off the ball.

“It’s not just about scoring goals – it’s about the energy and the confidence he gives the team,” Amorim said. “Players like him make everyone around them believe they can do something special.”

