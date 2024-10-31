How Man Utd could line up under Ruben Amorim: Big names dropped and three centre-backs start

How will Man Utd look under Amorim?

Manchester United are set to appoint Ruben Amorim as their next manager, so TEAMtalk takes a look at how the Red Devils could line up under him.

After winning two Primeira Liga titles at Sporting, Amorim established himself as one of the highest-rated coaches outside Europe’s big five leagues.

United will pay a fee in the region of £8.3million for the 39-year-old, who will reportedly take charge after the November international break.

Here is how United could line up under Amorim when he has a fully fit squad available.

GK – Andre Onana

After a difficult start to his United career, Onana has been one of the club’s standout performers in the opening weeks of the 2024/25 season.

He will remain as an automatic starter under Amorim, who likes to include his goalkeeper as an extra man in the build-up phase.

The Cameroon international established himself as one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in the world at Inter Milan and will be keen to finally demonstrate those skills at Old Trafford.

A look back at Onana’s #UCLfinal distribution 🧐 pic.twitter.com/rnG5IF5N2w — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 21, 2023

RCB – Leny Yoro

Amorim has used the 3-4-3 and 3-4-2-1 formations at Sporting and is unlikely to deviate from his three-at-the-back foundation.

The manager also favours an aggressive press and a high defensive line and that will suit Yoro, who joined United from Lille in a £52.2million deal in the summer.

The 18-year-old centre-back fractured his metatarsal in pre-season and didn’t make a competitive appearance under Ten Hag.

But he will return to action in the next few weeks and possesses the necessary pace to play as a right-sided centre-back in Amorim’s system.

CCB – Matthijs de Ligt

While Ten Hag was a key factor in De Ligt’s decision to join United in the summer, he can still be an important player under his successor.

The 26-year-old played in a back-three under Thomas Tuchel, Ronald Koeman and Louis van Gaal and he is able to step out with the ball.

His lack of pace has been exposed in some games this season but the other two centre-backs in the back three should allow the Netherlands international more protection.

LCB – Lisandro Martinez

The only naturally left-footed centre-back in the United squad, Martinez is tailor-made for the left-sided role in a three-man defence.

In this role, the Argentina international will be able to demonstrate his impressive on-the-ball ability and play incisive forward passes into the attackers.

But his long-term place in the side could be under threat as TEAMtalk understands that Amorim wants to bring Goncalo Inacio to Old Trafford.

RWB – Diogo Dalot

Dalot will benefit from his countryman’s arrival at Old Trafford as Amorim’s wing-backs are attack-minded rather than defensive specialists.

The 25-year-old registered eight direct goal contributions in the 2023/24 season and also won the United Players’ Player of the Year award.

He played as a right-wing-back for Portugal at Euro 2024 and has the required speed and energy to work in Amorim’s system.

CM – Manuel Ugarte

Ugarte flourished under Amorim during a two-season stint at Sporting and will relish a reunion with the Portuguese tactician.

His familiarity with Amorim’s tactics and the 3-4-3 formation will help him take Casemiro’s place in United’s starting line-up.

Unlike Casemiro, the Uruguay international can cover a large amount of ground and Amorim’s high-intensity style relies on dynamic and combative midfielders.

In the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga under Rúben Amorim, 21-year-old Manuel Ugarte ranked in the top 1% of midfielders in Europe for the following p90 metrics… ✅ Pass completion [91.6%]

✅ Ball recoveries [9.38]

✅ Tackles + interceptions [6.81]

✅ Tackles attempted [4.63]

✅… pic.twitter.com/shwo8O8ywf — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 29, 2024

CM – Kobbie Mainoo

Despite his tender years, Mainoo made himself almost undroppable after enjoying a sensational breakthrough season in 2023/24.

With Ugarte tasked with the dirty work and protecting the back three, the 19-year-old can use his technical skills to link up with the wing-backs and forwards.

He will look to fulfil his full potential under Amorim, who has helped develop the likes of Pedro Porro, Nuno Mendes, Goncalo Inacio, Ousmane Diomande, Matheus Nunes, Ugarte and Joao Palhinha.

LWB – Luke Shaw

Shaw has been plagued by injury problems and will have to prove he can sustain his fitness if he is to become a key figure in Amorim’s side.

But when fit and available, he is undoubtedly one of Europe’s top left-backs and his skillset could make him a huge asset to the new manager.

The 29-year-old has previously played in the left-wing-back role for England and famously scored against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Luke Shaw’s first goal for England and the fastest-ever goal in a EURO final ⚽#HBD pic.twitter.com/J65LEkJIOB — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 12, 2023

RW – Bruno Fernandes

While Amorim’s preferred tactical set-up does not include an attacking midfielder, Fernandes remains the most important player at United and has to play.

Sporting’s wide attackers over the past few seasons have been inside forwards who drift centrally and occupy the half spaces close to a central striker.

Pedro Goncalves replaced Fernandes at Sporting in 2020 and has thrived in Amorim’s system, registering 81 goals and 56 assists in 187 appearances in all competitions.

Pushing United’s captain into a more advanced position could help the side discover some much-needed form in front of goal.

ST – Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund scored 18 goals in 51 appearances under Ten Hag and has shown enough to be considered the future of United’s front line.

The 6ft 3in striker is blessed with a number of physical attributes and can stretch the opposition’s backline with this blistering pace.

Amorim will likely love the qualities the 21-year-old possesses as he shares many similarities with Viktor Gyokeres, who joined Sporting from Coventry in 2023.

The Sweden international is a more refined version of United’s No.9 and has registered 59 goals and 19 assists in 65 appearances for Sporting.

How might Man Utd line up under Ruben Amorim?

LW – Marcus Rashford

Rashford endured a mixed time under Ten Hag, scoring 30 goals in all competitions in 2022/23 before netting just eight goals in 2023/24.

The 27-year-old played as a touchline winger last season and was deployed on the right wing during Ten Hag’s final games in charge.

But he’s at his best when playing as an inside forward and coming in from the left flank, making him an ideal fit for Amorim’s system.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Rashford believes the new manager can help turn his poor form around.

