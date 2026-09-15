Howard Webb adds to Man Utd anger with ‘tunnel vision’ explanation for Haaland goal

Referees’ chief Howard Webb has admitted that the video assistant referee (VAR) did not even consider whether Enzo Fernandez was offside for Erling Haaland’s controversial winner in Sunday’s Manchester derby clash at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the first edition of ‘Match Officials Mic’d Up’ of the season, Webb said he was “really disappointed” with the error made by the VAR Matt Donohue and his assistant Blake Antrobus, with the duo since stood down from action this weekend as a result.

Manchester City striker Haaland thought he had scored the only goal of the game against bitter rivals Manchester United in the 60th minute, but it was disallowed on the field for offside.

A VAR review found Haaland was just onside, and the goal was then awarded.

However, it immediately became apparent that the video officials had made an error in failing to identify an offside offence by Fernandez, diving at the ball in a central position and interfering with opponents.

“I was really disappointed with this outcome. We all are,” said Webb, Premier League refereeing body Pro Ref’s chief refereeing officer.

“None more so than the officials themselves. They take a lot of personal pride in what they do and they’re obviously hurting now, having fallen short in this situation.

“They’ll not be officiating again until after the international break.”

One of the questions which many supporters have asked is how the VAR team could possibly reach the conclusion that Fernandez did not commit an offside offence, especially when it looked so clear and obvious.

United defender Lisandro Martinez initially appeared to be marking Haaland, but then moved over to try and intercept the ball from Fernandez. This left the prolific City frontman free at the back post to finish.

Former Red Devils striker Wayne Rooney, working as a pundit for BBC Sport, said on Match of the Day that “to not see that and recognise that Enzo Fernandez was in an offside position…anyone who has played the game at any level understands that and to get it so wrong is baffling.”

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Webb reveals VAR thinking behind huge derby error

The Mic’d Up audio revealed that at no stage did Donohue or Antrobus consider whether Fernandez was offside because, as Webb describes, they got “tunnel vision” over Haaland.

The semi-automated offside technology told the VAR that Haaland was three centimetres onside from Josko Gvardiol’s cross.

But the video officials then only checked for a touch by Fernandez, which would have created a new offside phase against the Norway international.

“The VAR gets super-focused on Haaland,” said Webb, who had already been in contact with Manchester United to share the VAR audio and video.

“He establishes he’s onside, he thinks that’s a good goal.

“He doesn’t truly evaluate the full impact of Fernandez’s position. He has a look to see if he touches the ball, because then that relates to potentially knocking it to Haaland, who goes on to score.

“In that moment, he gets tunnel vision. It’s down to the rest of his team to pull him out of that tunnel, and unfortunately, that didn’t happen on this occasion.

“What looks like a really clear subjective offside, because Fernandez doesn’t touch the ball but still clearly impacts [the play but] doesn’t get identified, and it’s really disappointing.

“This goal should’ve been disallowed. And highly unfortunately, it wasn’t, and we’ll review it, reflect upon it, and try to take the learning forward to prevent this unusual type of error from happening again.”