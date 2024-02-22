Man Utd get huge boost in pursuit of Bayern Munich forward who’s ‘seriously considering’ shock exit

Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel is a target for Manchester United and in a big twist, he is now ‘seriously considering’ leaving this summer.

The 18-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and exactly the kind of player Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring to Old Trafford.

Man Utd’s new minority shareholder wants to turn Old Trafford into the best place to develop hot prospects and Tel certainly fits into that category.

Bayern signed the attacker from Rennes in 2022 for a fee of €28.5m (£24.4m) with add-ons. He’s gone on to make 56 appearances for the German giants, scoring 12 goals and making four assists in the process.

A versatile player, Tel can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward but has seen his minutes at Bayern decrease this season due to the arrival of Harry Kane.

Tel initially said his focus was on ‘becoming a legend’ for Bayern. However, it now seems that his stance on a summer move has changed amid the links to Man Utd.

Man Utd keen on signing Mathys Tel

As reported by TEAMtalk last week, Man Utd have already ‘made contact’ with Tel’s representatives over a potential deal in the summer.

The teenager is aware of the Red Devil’s interest, and now he seems to be leaning towards a switch to Old Trafford.

According to SportBILD, ‘something has changed’ and now Tel is ‘seriously considering’ leaving Bayern amid his lack of playing time.

Tel is yet to start a single game for Bayern this season. Thomas Tuchel doesn’t seem to fully trust him.

Tuchel is now set to leave the German club at the end of the season so Tel”s fortunes could change in the future, but he may have already made his decision to leave by then.

Tel’s agent, Gadiri Camara, recently told SportBild that Tel could consider leaving Bayern.

“Sometimes you just have to have the feeling that you are on the same path.

“We’ll see very soon, I’m confident. But if not, we have to consider all options because Mathys knows that he’s valuable and will be a top player,” he said.

Man Utd remain ‘hot’ on Tel and are ready to make a move for him in the coming months.

TEAMtalk sources state that Chelsea and Tottenham are also keeping close tabs on the attacker’s situation.

