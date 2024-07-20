Man Utd get huge Branthwaite boost after Ratcliffe tells Bayern his final De Ligt offer

Man Utd are in talks for Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United have been given a significant lift in their pursuit of Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, while Matthijs de Ligt’s prospective move to Old Trafford has reportedly stalled over one key issue.

Man Utd have already brought in one new central defender this summer, with Leny Yoro arriving from Lille on a five-year contract that includes the option for an extra 12 months. Yoro had prioritised a transfer to Real Madrid earlier in the transfer window but the La Liga titans refused to meet Lille’s demands, allowing Man Utd to swoop in.

The Red Devils have paid Lille an initial £52m for the French wonderkid, though the deal could eventually rise to £59m through add-ons.

Yoro will help to replace Raphael Varane in the Man Utd squad after the experienced centre-half left following the expiry of his contract.

Man Utd know that they will need at least one more centre-back to join their ranks this summer as they prepare to sell Victor Lindelof, while Harry Maguire’s future is also uncertain.

Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is known to be a huge admirer of Everton’s Branthwaite, as he wants to initiate a new British core at the club.

But Everton holding out for £70-75m for the Englishman put Man Utd off and saw Ratcliffe instead begin talks for Bayern Munich’s De Ligt.

There have now been important updates on both players. According to The Telegraph, Man Utd have a much better chance of agreeing a deal for Branthwaite after Friedkin Group pulled out of negotiations to buy Everton.

Man Utd transfers: Latest on Branthwaite, De Ligt

The longer the takeover saga goes on, the better for Man Utd as it will put Everton under increasing pressure to sell, and potentially at a reduced price, too.

After learning of Man Utd’s interest in him, Branthwaite quickly agreed personal terms with his potential suitors.

But Man Utd have only offered £43m plus add-ons and £50m plus add-ons so far, proposals which were immediately rejected by Everton.

With the Toffees concerned about the failed takeover, though, the door could now re-open for Branthwaite’s stunning move to Man Utd.

It must be noted that David Ornstein states Everton will try to hold firm on the 22-year-old regardless of their takeover situation.

As mentioned previously, Man Utd have set their sights on De Ligt as an alternative to Branthwaite.

Just like with Branthwaite, Man Utd have finalised a contract with the Netherlands star. But they have yet to match Bayern’s demands.

As per the latest from journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern are holding out for €50m (£42m) plus bonuses for De Ligt, a fee Man Utd will not meet.

The transfer is ‘unlikely’ at this stage as Ratcliffe has told the Bavarians he will only go as high as £34m plus add-ons.

Bayern failing to sell De Ligt will impact their own transfer business, as they will not have space in the squad to bring in Jonathan Tah from rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Given De Ligt’s move to Man Utd is stalling, Ratcliffe has received a very timely boost as he attempts to finally bring Branthwaite to the Theatre of Dreams.

