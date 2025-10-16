Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes continues to be heavily linked with a summer move away from Old Trafford, with a trusted BBC Sport reporter sharing what he knows on the Portuguese’s future and with a major update also dropping on both Harry Maguire and Casemiro.

The Portuguese star is seen by many as the Red Devils’ best signing over the last decade, scoring an impressive 100 goals and adding another 86 assists over his 298 appearances for the club. That gives the inspirational Manchester United leader a G/A every 1.6 times he has appeared in club colours since a £47.1m move from Sporting CP in January 2020.

Despite his brilliance in the No.10 role, Fernandes has been forced to operate in an unfamiliar holding midfield role since Ruben Amorim took charge, which, painfully clear, does not bring out the best in his talents.

As a result, speculation has been rife that this could prove the 31-year-old’s final season at the club.

Indeed, while United declined a huge offer from Saudi Arabia to sell the star during the recent summer window, it has been reported that, owing to the club’s ongoing struggles and amid his frustrations at playing in a deeper role, an emotional exit could be on the cards in 2026 after all.

However, trusted BBC reporter Simon Stone, who specialises in covering the Red Devils, insists the 84-times capped Portugal star would happily snub the chance to move to Saudi Arabia right now.

“I have been told skipper Bruno Fernandes has no interest in moving to the Saudi Pro-League at the end of the season,” Stone told BBC Sport.

“In an ideal world for Fernandes, United would qualify for the Champions League next term and he would stay where he is.”

However, in a chilling warning to United, Stone insists the chance of an exit cannot be ruled out, adding in a 13-word update: “However, if he does move, it will be to a major European league.”

Where could Bruno Fernandes move to and what are other sources saying?

Indeed, Fernandes has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich in recent weeks, and reports over the last few days have suggested a somewhat shock move to Bavaria could be on the cards.

Per our reporter, Dean Jones, a move to Bayern looks far more likely than Saudi, while also having revealed the Red Devils would want £40million (€46m, $53.4m) for his sale to go through.

Jones said: “It now seems pretty clear that Bruno does not have much interest in a Saudi transfer, so let’s see if anything else opens up for him.

“Man Utd know that this is not going to be a case of selling him for mega money.

“Realistically, there seems to be a feeling that his value next summer would be somewhere around £40m based on his status right now.

“Maybe he does continue to see things through with Man Utd. Cashing in at that level may not be worth it.

“But I would not rule out the potential of a big club on the continent coming in for him to ask the question and turn his head..

“It is not that long ago that Real Madrid had interest in him, but did not follow through.

“He may not be the prime target as a central midfielder as of right now, but we know that is a position they are looking to strengthen next summer, and if other targets prove to be too expensive or unattainable for other reasons, then it is the sort of thing that might start to open up.

“Bayern Munich could always come back into the picture as well.

“For now, the player is going to completely focus on his job of helping Man Utd qualify for Europe this season.”

That view is also shared by the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler and Nathan Salt, who, in a recent Q&A, responded: “Fernandes will assess his future at the end of the season and will be open to moving to one of Europe’s other major leagues.

“He will be 31, having spent six-and-a-half years at United, and about to play in what is likely to be his last World Cup for Portugal.

“He may want a new challenge and United will certainly want to bank as big a fee as possible for a player who will be out of contract in June 2027, although the club have the option to extend the deal by another 12 months.”

Harry Maguire to make Man Utd salary sacrifice; Casemiro latest

One other United star whose future is on the line is former captain Maguire, though he looks to have played his way back into Amorim’s plans and established himself as an important member of the side again. Years of playing in a three-man defence under Gareth Southgate for England – as they did on occasion – has proved the experienced defender perfect for Amorim’s system.

However, his deal is due to expire at the end of the current campaign and talks over a new arrangement have been held.

That could potentially see Maguire – still the world’s most expensive defender when he joined United in a £80m deal from Leicester in 2019 – take a pay-cut on the £190,000 a week deal he earns now.

Providing an update on the 64-times capped England defender, now 32, Stone added: “He is also keen to stay at Old Trafford and it is not beyond the realms of possibility he takes a pay cut to achieve that.

“Playing games is important for Maguire, though, so it will be interesting to see how that works out.”

Another player whose deal expires in just over eight months is Casemiro, and Stone thinks the Brazilian looks likely to move on, despite playing his way back into Amorim’s plans this season.

“Casemiro’s present contract also expires in the summer.

“It is debatable whether United will even consider offering him a new one – but if they do, it will be on vastly reduced terms,” Stone stated.

