A trusted reporter has explained why it’s increasingly likely Manchester United promote Michael Carrick from interim to permanent manager, and a £70m-rated Real Madrid ace could become his first signing.

Carrick has worked wonders in his brief spell at Man Utd so far, overseeing eight wins, two draws and just two defeats. Among the teams he’s already vanquished include title challengers Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as Chelsea.

Man Utd co-owners INEOS are still to make a final call on who will lead the team forwards next season. An end-of-season review is planned, while an exhaustive look into the managerial market – that is already well underway – won’t be rushed.

However, our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently revealed the overwhelming expectation amongst sources close to the situation is Carrick WILL get the nod.

And according to the latest from The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson, there are two rather large clues that Carrick is the chosen one.

Jackson – who specialises in covering Man Utd – noted Carrick is already being consulted on Man Utd’s summer transfer plans and their pre-season preparations.

That is a sure-fire sign he’ll be in the building next year, and it’s not the only clue.

Jackson also revealed Man Utd still haven’t made contact with the manager most frequently touted as the likeliest alternative to Carrick – Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann is the current manager of the German national side and is contracted until the summer of 2028.

He is open to an early return to club football after this summer’s World Cup. However, you would expect Man Utd to have at least held exploratory talks with his representatives by now and per the report, that has NOT happened.

Jackson explained: ‘Julian Nagelsmann, Germany’s manager, is also of interest to United but he is contracted until 2028 and it is believed United have not yet sounded out his camp regarding any interest in the role.’

Aurelien Tchouameni Michael Carrick’s first signing?

If Carrick is selected as expected, he’ll be provided with two high calibre options in central midfield in his first transfer window at the helm.

Casemiro is leaving via free agency and Manuel Ugarte is on the chopping block. There are even now reports of Sir Jim Ratcliffe personally intervening to get rid of the Uruguayan flop.

Elliot Anderson is Man Utd’s primary target. Carlos Baleba, Sandro Tonali and Adam Wharton are all admired too.

But our insider, Graeme Bailey, and now Ben Jacobs and Jamie Jackson too have all confirmed Man Utd want Aurelien Tchouameni.

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The Real Madrid midfielder, 26, is valued around the £70m mark. Real are primed for a midfield overhaul of their own, and while they’d prefer to sell Eduardo Camavinga first, a Tchouameni sale isn’t out of the question.

Jackson concluded his article by declaring: ‘In regards to strengthening the squad this summer, Real Madrid’s Aurelian Tchouameni has been identified as a prime candidate to bolster United’s midfield.

‘The 26-year-old would cost around £70m and is contracted until 2028.

‘While there is no guarantee Real would sell the Frenchman, he is very much on United’s list, alongside Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.’

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