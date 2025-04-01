An ambitious price tag Manchester United put on Antony is now achievable following the winger’s revival in Spain, with a report also revealing where the Brazilian might end up amid rapidly growing interest.

Antony cost Man Utd a whopping £82m (rising to £86m) when arriving from Ajax in 2022. After nearly three years on United’s books it’s painfully clear he’s not come close to justifying that lofty price tag.

Antony’s record stands at 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances. After falling out of favour under both Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim this season, the 24-year-old was shuffled out on loan to Real Betis in January.

According to a fresh update from the i paper, Man Utd quoted suitors a £40m figure with regards to a permanent switch at the time of Antony’s loan.

While that is less than half the sum United paid Ajax, it was still viewed within the game as ambitious given Antony’s dire spell in England.

However, Antony has worked wonders since moving to Spain and already has eight goal contributions to his name in just 12 appearances.

What’s more, his input has helped Real Betis win six consecutive LaLiga matches including a remarkable 2-1 victory over Real Madrid on March 1. Manuel Pellegrini’s side have risen to sixth in the table and now look very well placed to secure European football next term.

Accordingly, the £40m asking price Man Utd previously demanded, according to the i paper, is now seen as more ‘realistic.’

That will be music to the ears of Ruben Amorim whose scope for performing major surgery on his squad will hinge on lucrative player sales.

Where will Antony go?

Real Betis have already shown a willingness to re-sign Antony next year, though even if they do qualify for Europe, the report suggests the costs may now be beyond them.

But while Betis may be priced out of a summer deal, there are no shortage of other suitors now willing to take a chance on the £40m-rated man.

The i paper revealed Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are suitably impressed with what they’ve witnessed from Antony in Spain.

They, along with several as yet unnamed Italian sides, are all reportedly ‘monitoring’ the situation.

Of course, some Man Utd fans will be wondering whether Antony has a future back at Old Trafford, especially if he can bring his Spanish form back to England.

The report concluded: ‘Antony’s camp are not ruling out the player rebuilding his career at Old Trafford but sources insist that is very unlikely to happen.’

As mentioned, United must sell well if they’re to free up Amorim to reshape an underperforming squad as he sees fit. The likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Casemiro all have the green light to secure permanent moves away.

Elsewhere, a sizeable chunk will be shredded off the wage-bill when Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen leave as free agents.

Latest Man Utd news – Rashford decision, Bruno deal iced, Striker says yes?

🔴⚫️ Decision reached on Man Utd Marcus Rashford future

🔴⚫️ Real Madrid sent cold message over Bruno Fernandes as Amorim delivers big Man Utd title vow

🔴⚫️ £59m ‘unstoppable’ striker has told Ruben Amorim he will join Man Utd