Fabrizio Romano has strongly suggested a mega-money Manchester United star will leave at the end of the 2025/26 season, while multiple reports state the end is nigh for Bruno Fernandes too.

Man Utd have made a concerted effort to reduce the average age of their squad since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS cohorts took charge. All of Man Utd’s signings since the change of ownership have been aged 26 or under at the time of their arrivals.

The Red Devils have also taken steps towards slashing their colossal wage bill. And according to the latest from transfer guru Romano, Man Utd are expected to part ways with their highest earner next summer.

Casemiro tops the salary charts at Old Trafford, pocketing around £350,000-a-week. The veteran Brazilian’s deal is up next summer but United hold a club option for an extra season.

When taking to YouTube, Romano touched on how close – or not – Casemiro came to leaving the club this summer and stressed United are NOT likely to activate their option for the 2026/27 campaign.

As such, Casemiro is likely in his ‘final season’ with the club and a new chapter at a lower level awaits.

“Keep an eye on Casemiro for 2026,” declared Romano. “This summer, Casemiro was never really close to leaving Manchester United.

“There were some calls from Saudi Arabia around May, but never a concrete proposal.

“We had reports also about Al Ittihad but from what I’m told Al Ittihad never made a bid in July or August.

“But for 2026 I think there is a concrete chance to see Casemiro leaving Man Utd. This could be the final season for Casemiro in European high level football. Maybe trying something different from 2026.

“This is not something decided or guaranteed, but from what I’m hearing in the industry there is a feeling that Casemiro might decide to take a different step from 2026.

“For Man Utd he remains an important player but also on a big salary, and so to save that salary in 2026 could be important for Man Utd in terms of FFP, waiting to see if they’ll be in Europe, which kind of European competition etc.

“So obviously we’re at the beginning of this season but Casemiro is one to watch for 2026 and what I can guarantee now is Casemiro is fully focused on Manchester United and he never wanted to go this summer.

“Casemiro was not encouraging any negotiations with any Saudi clubs. He was very happy to stay at United and continue in this project even without European football.

“Full focus on the Red Devils and then in 2026 we will see.”

Bruno Fernandes leaving too?

Elsewhere, multiple reports suggest captain Bruno Fernandes – who is United’s second highest earner on £300,000-a-week – could leave Man Utd at the same time as Casemiro.

Back on August 26 when the window was still open, Romano stated: “Bruno is happy at Manchester United. Then if you ask me in the future does Bruno have any chance to join Saudi Pro League? I think yes.

“[Saudi sides] have always been there and they will return to the table, for sure, because they love Bruno Fernandes. His quality, his leadership… so, they will return.

“But at the moment it’s not something close or imminent for Bruno to join Al Ittihad.

“So at the moment Man Utd keep thinking Bruno will complete this season at the club and then we will see from 2026.”

Romano’s reporting was echoed by a separate update from the Daily Mail that stated ‘Bruno Fernandes will be open to leaving Manchester United at the end of the season after so far rejecting strong interest from Saudi Arabia this summer.’

The report added: ‘Confidential understands the United captain wants to stay at Old Trafford for another season and avoid any disruption before playing for Portugal in the World Cup next summer.

‘However, Fernandes would then be open to a new project as he approaches his 32nd birthday, and would consider a move to Saudi, MLS or one of Europe’s major leagues.

‘The former Sporting Lisbon star would have one year left on his £280,000-a-week contract, although United have the option to extend it by another 12 months.

‘The Old Trafford hierarchy might be prepared to listen to offers for their best player next summer having just spent £130m on Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, who have replaced Fernandes in the two No.10 positions in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.’

If United were to part ways with Casemiro and Fernandes at the same time they’d slash roughly £650,000-a-week off their wage bill.

Of course, new midfielders would then be required and Man Utd already have plans to smash their transfer record for a dynamic player they agreed personal terms with last month…

