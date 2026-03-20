Kobbie Mainoo is in line for a new Man Utd deal and, inset, troubles with Ruben Amorim

TEAMtalk understands Manchester United are increasingly confident of securing Kobbie Mainoo’s long-awaited new contract before the end of the season, with key talks scheduled during the upcoming international break.

Mainoo’s resurgence under Michael Carrick has been one of the standout stories not just at Old Trafford, but across the Premier League this season. After finding himself on the fringes under former boss Ruben Amorim, the midfielder has re-established himself as a vital figure in Manchester United’s starting XI.

His turnaround has been remarkable. From a player struggling for minutes and facing an uncertain future, Mainoo is now a central component of Carrick’s plans and has forced his way back into the England squad at a crucial time, with the World Cup on the horizon.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United’s hierarchy never lost faith in the academy graduate, despite his lack of involvement earlier in the campaign.

While Amorim’s selection decisions were respected internally, director of football, Jason Wilcox, was never in favour of allowing Mainoo to leave the club, and despite very strong interest in the 20-year-old last summer.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, preparations for contract talks have been in place for some time, and those discussions are now set to accelerate during the international break.

Communication between United and Mainoo’s representatives has remained open and positive for months, paving the way for what all parties expect to be a straightforward agreement.

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Major Man Utd pay-hike after Amorim left Mainoo ‘heartbroken’

As part of the early talks with his agent, United bosses have made it clear that Mainoo – one of the poorest-paid members of United’s first-team squad on a modest £25,000 a week package – is in line for what is described as a significant salary increase, reflecting both his importance to the team and his rapid development.

In light of his growing influence, that is a situation the club are now moving quickly to correct.

Notably, Mainoo has not signed an improved deal since his breakthrough moment in the 2024 FA Cup final victory, followed shortly by his England debut, making the upcoming extension feel overdue given his progress since.

With a new deal set to come as a reward at the end of a testing period for the midfielder, a source with close knowledge of the situation told TEAMtalk about how the management of previous boss Amorim almost broke the midfielder.

“Kobbie has never seen himself anywhere other than United. He was heartbroken about how things were going under the previous regime, but he could not be happier with how things are going.

“He wants the new deal sorting, but his main focus is on United and playing, doing what he loves. All parties expect this to be done sooner, rather than later.”

With his future now firmly aligned with Manchester United once again, the club are eager to tie down one of their brightest young talents as they continue to build under Carrick’s leadership.

Man Utd latest: Excl – shock move for Brentford star; Bayern star linked

Meanwhile, if you missed the exclusive news on Friday morning, TEAMtalk revealed that Brentford skipper Nathan Collins is emerging as a genuine transfer target for United, with three of the Irishman’s most attractive attributes listed and with the club keen to strengthen two areas of their defence this summer.

Elsewhere, a German journalist has claimed that United have a firm interest in signing a Bayern Munich star this summer and why the Bundesliga champions might accept a “concrete offer” has also come to light.

And finally, a report has outlined why a £50.5m Manchester United star feels painfully undervalued at Old Trafford, and a merciful summer exit is now ‘increasingly likely’.

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