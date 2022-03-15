Man Utd have tabled a contract offer worth almost double what Manuel Akanji is being offered to stay at Borussia Dortmund, claims a report.

Akanji, 26, could depart the Bundesliga powerhouse this summer. Dortmund have already wrapped up a deal to sign Niklas Sule from Bayern Munich. The German will arrive as a free agent when his contract in Bavaria runs out at season’s end.

That could force Akanji out, and Manchester United have persistently been linked with a summer swoop.

Indeed, resolving their defensive issues could become a top priority in the off-season. Raphael Varane is still adapting to the Premier League, though his class and experience would suggest he’ll ultimately find his feet. But beyond the Frenchman, United’s options have underwhelmed.

Indeed, Harry Maguire is enduring the worst season of his career. His own goal against Tottenham on Saturday summed up his campaign to a tee. Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are waiting in the wings, but neither appears to have earned the trust of interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

And with Rangnick due to have a say in the future of United’s team when moving into a consultancy role at the end of the season, the latest report from Germany suggests Akanji is being lined up.

Sport Witness (citing Bild), report Rangnick ‘is offering’ a yearly salary of €15m to join Man Utd.

That equates roughly to a whopping weekly pay packet of £240,000. It’s also far higher than the €8m (£130,000-per-week) Dortmund are reportedly prepared to pay.

Bild’s previous reporting suggested Akanji could be bought for around £20.8m. Dortmund want the Swiss centre-half to sign an extension, but little progress has been made thus far. His current deals expires in 2023.

Furthermore, Sport Witness (citing German publication Ruhr Nachrichten in mid-February) stated Dortmund ‘will place Akanji on the market’ if he ‘wants to go’.

The one saving grace for Dortmund could come in the form of what level of European football they have to offer. Dortmund will finish inside the top four in the Bundesliga, but United are struggling to overhaul Arsenal in the race for fourth in the Premier League.

As such, United’s chances of a summer swoop may rest on their final nine matches of the season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United youngster Isak Hansen-Aaroen has said that his upbringing as a Red Devils fan convinced him to move to Old Trafford.

The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract in August last year and has subsequently starred this season. In fact, he has played a key role in the Man Utd Under-18s side’s run to the FA Youth Cup final.

Speaking to Dagbladet, Norwegian Hasen-Aaroen revealed how former United boss and his fellow countryman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also convinced him to make the move to Old Trafford. Indeed, the midfielder had trials at Liverpool and Everton before opting to sign for Man Utd

“It was how they received me. When they showed the plans for the future, it felt very right,” the teenager said.

“United was my team from before. I did not have much choice there, since my dad is a United supporter. Then it became natural for me to follow him.

“This makes it extra special when you play for a club you have followed for a long time.

“Solskjaer was the coach when I wrote the pre-contract. So every time we went to England he was out to dinner with me, dad and mum. So I’ve met him quite a few times, yes. He’s a very nice guy.”

