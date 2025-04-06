Manchester United have made their intentions to sign Victor Osimhen clear this summer, per a journalist, who has named the three clubs they will have to battle for his signature and the truths over claims that an offer has already been launched.

The Red Devils have lacked a serious goal threat for the majority of the season, with their tally of just 37 goals in 30 Premier League matches so far only better than five other sides in the division and six worse than 17th-placed Wolves. And with Ruben Amorim unconvinced by both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, the capture of a new No.9 this summer will be very much on the Manchester United transfer wishlist.

To that end, it was revealed last month by trusted Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg that United had drawn up a shortlist of four striker targets, with Osimhen joining the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres all under consideration.

With the story then taking a dramatic leap forward, it was reported on Saturday that United had ramped up their quest to sign Osimhen by launching what was described in Turkey as an ‘official bid’ for the 26-year-old’s services.

And with Napoli clearing the path for the 142-goal striker to move this summer, United do appear well-placed to seal the signing of Osimhen this summer.

However, while a respected Nigerian journalist has confirmed United have indeed made Osimhen their ‘number one choice’, he has played down claims that an offer has already been launched for his services.

“No official offers, but Manchester United made it clear to Victor Osimhen that he’s their first option. Same with one club from Spain. They have been heavily pushing for months now,” Buchi Laba posted on X.

While Laba may not be quite so well known to some, he’s a much a much-respected journalist from Lagos, who is followed by Osimhen’s official account on the platform.

Galatasaray taken off table as Man Utd competition for Osimhen is named

It was actually Rudy Galetti who broke the news on Friday that Osimhen has been made United’s top target this summer, with Laba’s comments only reinforcing the TEAMtalk reporter’s claims.

With the striker free to leave Napoli this summer for a competitively-priced €75m (£64m, $83m), it’s easy to see why interest in the player is already beginning to gather pace.

Having scored an impressive 76 times in 133 games for Napoli, Osimhen has contributed a goal every 1.75 appearances for the Serie A side.

However, that form has been raised up a notch since he moved to Galatasaray on a season’s loan, where Osimhen boasts an incredible 28 goals in 32 matches – a tally that includes six strikes in seven Europa League games before Galatasaray’s exit at the hands of AZ Alkmaar.

Understandably, it’s reported that Galatasaray are keen to do all in their power to try and seal his signing on a permanent basis.

However, a permanent stay in Istanbul appears unlikely, especially with Galetti also revealing that Osimhen’s ‘preference is to join a Premier League club this summer’.

Per Galetti, Juventus also hold a concrete interest in the star and could yet try and make an offer to lure him to Turin this summer.

Laba, meanwhile, suggests there are three other sides also in the mix for his signature.

“The other clubs mentioned (Barcelona, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain) all enquired,” he added.

United could potentially reduce their outlay for Osimhen by allowing Napoli to sign Alejandro Garnacho – a player they spoke to the Red Devils about in January – as part of the deal.

Now claims that the Argentina international is gearing up to leave United have gathered serious strength amid claims he has put his house on the market ahead of a ‘secret’ move.

United value the winger at around £50m, meaning they may only need an additional £13m to secure Osimhen’s signature if a swap were agreed.

Meanwhile, Liam Delap is another striker United are keen on, alongside Osimhen, and Alan Shearer has backed United to swoop for Delap and take their forward line to the next level.

Another lesser-known striker on their radar is currently pulling up trees in Serie A for Udinese. Standing a whopping 6ft 7in tall, the signing of the Italy international would also add another new dimension to their attack.

