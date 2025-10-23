A major Manchester United star will soon make his first appearance of the season, and two into one does not go in a critical position in Ruben Amorim’s line-up.

Man Utd will look to build on winning back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time in Amorim’s reign. The United manager’s 3-4-2-1 formation has many detractors, though it did cause Liverpool all manner of problems last time out and played a crucial part in handing the champions their fourth defeat on the spin.

The wing-backs are arguably the most important positions in the system, with those selected there tasked with controlling an entire flank by themselves.

However, of almost equal importance are the edges of the back three, especially when the wing-back in front of them is caught high up the pitch.

The right-sided and left-sided centre-backs will often get dragged out wide and into one-v-ones with opposing wingers. It’s a position that demands awareness and agility in equal measure and is part of the reason why traditional full-backs sometimes get the nod over their slower counterparts at centre-back.

Luke Shaw has done a fine job occupying the left centre-back role this season. However, he’s about to face an almighty challenge to his spot.

Lisandro Martinez – sidelined since February with an ACL injury – is primed to enter full team training once again.

That’s according to the Daily Mail who stated the combative Argentine is expected to make his first appearance of the season BEFORE the next international break, which begins on November 10.

The report read: ‘Lisandro Martinez is expected to join his team-mates in full training this week after making a more cautious return to action than originally planned.

‘Martinez was due to be fully integrated with the first-team squad last week as the remaining players reported back from international duty, after scans gave his injured left knee the all-clear.

‘As it turned out, the Argentina defender – who has been sidelined since early February with a ruptured ACL – was only partially involved with the rest of the group, but is set to step up his training this week and should make a return to first-team action before the international break next month.’

Martinez is one of United’s leaders in the dressing room and looks tailor-made for the left centre-back role in a three.

Shaw stands in his way for now, and who wins that selection battle is a decision Amorim won’t take lightly.

Martinez return could prompt loan exit

Martinez is one of just two recognised centre-backs on United’s books who is left-footed. The other is 19-year-old Ayden Heaven.

The teenager has struggled for minutes this term and United risk stalling his development if he continues to warm the bench.

Heaven has been an unused substitute in seven of eight league matches this term. Once Martinez is up to speed, Heaven’s chances of playing will be zero and he may even struggle to make the bench.

As such, Heaven could join three other Man Utd stars in becoming genuine candidates to leave the club via the loan route in January.

