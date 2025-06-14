Man Utd ‘optimistic’ about signing ‘perfect centre-forward’ after ‘positive contacts’

Manchester United are optimistic that Hugo Ekitike will move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as Viktor Gyokeres’s stance on a potential reunion with Ruben Amorim at the Red Devils is revealed.

The main priority of Man Utd in the summer transfer window is signing a top-quality striker. Neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee has shown that they can be prolific goalscorers in the Premier League, as the Red Devils managed just 44 goals in 38 matches in the league last season.

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is determined to sign a striker to enhance the team’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table next season.

According to FootMercato, Man Utd are actively in talks to sign Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have been following Ekitike since his days at Reims and were hugely impressed by his performances last season.

The 22-year-old French striker scored 22 goals and gave 12 assists in 48 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign, with former Man Utd midfielder Owen Hargreaves describing the youngster as ‘the perfect centre-forward’ on TNT Sports in April 2025.

FootMercato has claimed that Man Utd have ‘taken concrete steps’ to sign Ekitike and have had ‘positive contacts’ with his agent.

‘Discussions have accelerated over the past two days between Hugo Ekitike’s agent and Manchester United management,’ according to the report.

‘Talks between Manchester United and the player’s entourage have progressed very well, demonstrating the Red Devils’ real interest,’ notes FootMercato. ‘Both parties are optimistic after these positive approaches.’

The report has added that Man Utd have also made contact with Eintracht to enquire about the transfer fee needed to sign the striker.

Man Utd, though, are not the only club that are keen on Ekitike.

Liverpool and Chelsea are attentive to the situation of the young striker as well and could make moves of their own.

Viktor Gyokeres blow for Man Utd

While Man Utd are making positive progress in their quest to sign Ekitike, it now looks unlikely that they will be able to get Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

Amorim worked with the striker at Sporting CP and would love to have him in his team at Man Utd.

However, according to The Guardian, Gyokeres’s representatives have told Man Utd that ‘he does not wish to join the club’.

The striker would love to move to Arsenal instead and considers the north London outfit his ‘dream’ club.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has also made a similar claim, writing on X: “Viktor Gyökeres’ priority is to join Arsenal this summer despite calls from Manchester United in the recent weeks.

“Gyökeres always an option amid Šeško talks with no deal sealed so far, Arsenal keep assessing situation.

“United remain keen but believe deal now unlikely.”

IN STATS: Hugo Ekitike in the 2024/25 campaign