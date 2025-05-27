Man Utd plan £50m ‘formal bid’ for ‘exceptional’ striker after ‘positive discussions’

Manchester United are reportedly keen on bringing Hugo Ekitike to Old Trafford and are planning a formal bid – but TEAMtalk has analysed why a transfer may not happen.

It has been a miserable campaign for Man Utd. Under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils were expected to improve and get better, but Erik ten Hag’s successor could only manage a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League table. Although Man Utd reached the final of the Europa League, they lost it 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao.

One of the areas that Man Utd are determined to strengthen in the summer transfer window is attack.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to impress as centre-forwards, and there is speculation that both of them could be sold.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has consistently reported that Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is Man Utd’s top target this summer.

ESPN has reported that Man Utd have agreed to pay Ipswich the striker’s £30million release clause in instalments and have also ‘agreed the outline of personal terms with Delap’s representatives’.

CaughtOffSide has now reported that Man Utd are planning to sign another striker.

Man Utd are keen on a summer deal for Ekitike and are reported ‘to be in advanced stages of internal planning around a formal bid’.

‘The Red Devils have held positive discussions with the player’s representatives and are preparing to launch a serious offer as they look to replace the struggling Rasmus Hojlund in their attack’, adds the report.

Man Utd’s plan is to make an initial offer of around €60million (£50m,$68m), although Eintracht want €80–90million (£67m, $91m – £75.5m, $102m) for the 22-year-old French striker.

The Bundesliga club are open to selling the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster this summer.

Eintracht chief executive, Markus Krosche, told Sport1 on May 18: “He’s one of the most interesting strikers on the European market. Hugo has to decide that, I’m glad we have him.

“If he decides otherwise, it’s our belief that if a player develops faster than us, we let him go.

“Hugo is an exceptional player who played a major role in our qualification for the Champions League. He certainly still has a lot of potential for development as he’s only 22 years old.”

DON’T MISS🧤 Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Why Hugo Ekitike to Man Utd is unlikely

Despite having fallen from grace over the years, Man Utd remain one of the biggest clubs in the world and are still appealing.

However, it is unlikely that Ekitike will move to Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

First of all, Eintracht will play in the Champions League next season; Man Utd will not.

Secondly, there are other top clubs after the youngster.

CaughtOffSide has reported that Arsenal have made contact with Ekitike’s camp, while Liverpool are looking at the striker as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are also reported to have taken a shine to Ekitike.

Thirdly, there is the issue of Man Utd paying the transfer fee that Eintracht want.

The Red Devils have PSR (profit and sustainability rules) issues and have to be careful on how they spend their money this summer.

With Matheus Cunha set to join from Wolves for £62.5m and Delap potentially moving from Ipswich for £30m, that’s almost £100m on just two players.

Moreover, if the likes of Hojlund and Zirkzee do not leave, then Amorim will have too many strikers in his squad.

Latest Man Utd news: Garnacho dream over, forward move

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd are keen on a summer move for a top Brentford winger.

Alejandro Garnacho’s dream of leaving Man Utd for Real Madrid has been crushed.

Meanwhile, a pundit has urged Man Utd to sell one of their best midfielders.

TIMELINE: The rise of Hugo Ekitike

By Samuel Bannister

July 12, 2020: Signs his first professional contract with Reims after developing in the academy and playing for the B team.

October 17, 2020: Makes his first-team debut for Reims in a Ligue 1 loss to Lorient.

January 29, 2021: Moves on loan for the rest of the season to Vejle Boldklub in the Danish Superliga, where he goes on to score three goals in 11 games.

September 12, 2021: Scores his first senior goal for Reims in a win over Rennes.

January 31, 2022: Turns down a move to Newcastle United despite Reims accepting a bid by the Premier League side.

May 21, 2022: Closes out the season by scoring his 10th goal of the campaign for Reims.

July 16, 2022: Joins Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, after a total of 11 goals in 26 games for Reims.

August 6, 2022: Comes on against Clermont to make his PSG debut.

October 1, 2022: Makes his first start for PSG in a win over Nice.

October 11, 2022: Plays in the Champions League for the first time, appearing as a substitute against Benfica.

November 13, 2022: Scores his first goal for PSG against Auxerre.

May 27, 2023: Becomes a Ligue 1 champion with PSG.

February 1, 2024: Moves to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan with an option to buy, after only playing once for PSG in the first half of the season.

February 3, 2024: Makes his Eintracht debut as a substitute against FC Koln.

April 19, 2024: Scores his first goal for Eintracht in a win against Augsburg, starting a run of three consecutive Bundesliga apps with a goal.

April 26, 2024: Makes his move to Frankfurt permanent, thus ending his PSG career for good with just four goals from 33 games behind him.

August 19, 2024: Marks his first appearance of the new season with a brace in the cup against Eintracht Braunschweig.

September 26, 2024: Scores his first European goal in a Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen, also providing an assist and matching his goal tally already from the previous season.

December 1, 2024: Reaches double figures of goals for the season within 18 games.

January 26, 2025: Extends his scoring streak to four games in a row with a brace against Hoffenheim.

March 21, 2025: Scores a hat-trick against England’s U21s for France U21.

April 10, 2025: Reaches the tally of 20 goals in all competitions for the 2024-25 season by scoring against Spurs.