Manchester United face a major problem in their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike, according to a report, which has noted that a January transfer target could be back on the radar of head coach Ruben Amorim.

While Man Utd are close to signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves, the Red Devils remain interested in a summer deal for a number nine. Amorim wants to deploy the Brazil international forward as a number 10 and is seeking a top natural striker for his team.

Neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee is a prolific goalscorer, and it is clear that Man Utd need to sign a top number nine if they are to compete with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in the coming years.

According to GiveMeSport, one of the strikers that Man Utd are keeping tabs on is Hugo Ekitike.

While Man Utd are interested in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and Napoli-owned Galatasaray marksman Victor Osimhen, the Red Devils are looking at alternatives if neither comes to Old Trafford.

Ekitike is one of the strikers on Man Utd’s radar, but the problem is his price-tag.

Eintracht Frankfurt want £80million for the 22-year-old Frenchman, who has scored 22 goals and given 10 assists in 45 appearances this season.

GiveMeSport has noted that if the Bundesliga club ‘do not budge on that figure’, then Man Utd will not be able to sign the former Paris Saint-Germain striker.

The report has claimed that ‘there remains a slim chance Randal Kolo Muani could re-emerge as an option too’.

‘The Red Devils were among the clubs interested in him in January before he joined Juventus on loan’, adds the report.

Described as a “very complete” striker by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe in Metro in March 2023, the 26-year-old France international striker has scored six goals and given one assist in nine starts and three substitute appearances for Juventus since his loan move from PSG in the January transfer window.

Juventus do not have an option to sign Kolo Muani on a permanent contract and may not finish in the Champions League places in the Serie A table this season.

Man Utd facing Liam Delap competition

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on April 15 that Man Utd were ahead of their rivals in the race for Delap.

With Ipswich having been relegated from the Premier League, clubs can sign the striker if they trigger his release clause of £30million.

While Man Utd would be able to afford that sum, there is competition for the Red Devils.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea are keen on a summer deal for Delap.

Newcastle United also have the former Manchester City prospect on their radar.

There is also speculation that Delap wants between £120,000 to £150,000 per week at his next club, despite earning just £20,000 a week at Ipswich at the moment.

