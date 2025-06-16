Manchester United are growing increasingly confident they can beat a host of Premier League rivals to the huge signing of Hugo Ekitike, though they still have plenty of work to do to secure a blockbuster transfer after holding talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a deal.

The France Under-21 striker finds himself a wanted man this summer after the Bundesliga side made it clear they were open to the sale of their prized asset, though Ekitike‘s asking price – understood to be set at a lofty €100m (£85m, $115m) – makes any move a costly one for any one of his three Premier League suitors.

Before this weekend, only Chelsea have held talks over a potential deal for a striker, who scored an impressive 22 times and added another 12 assists from 48 appearances this season.

And while Liverpool also hold an interest, though are yet to make contact, the transfer door has swung fully open for Manchester United to make a sudden, and somewhat unexpected play to secure his signature.

That approach for his services has now been confirmed by Florian Plettenberg, with the Sky Germany reporter taking to X to confirm their plan: “Manchester United also made contact with the management of Hugo Ekitike over the weekend and have expressed concrete interest!

“Man Utd are now in contact with Eintracht Frankfurt and Ekitike. No decision has been made yet. Liverpool and Chelsea are still in the race.”

Despite the failure to offer Champions League football, United do boast two ace cards in negotiations for the in-demand star.

Firstly, the striker recently revealed in a YouTube video posted on Frankfurt’s channel that outed Ekitike as a boyhood United fan.

Asked which club was his “favourite” as a youngster, and he quickly answered “Manchester United” as revealed by the Daily Mail.

However, that’s not the only advantage they hold in negotiations, either, after Bild revealed that United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell’s strong relationship with Frankfurt sporting director, Markus Krosche, could prove a vital weapon in negotiations.

Hugo Ekitike: Man Utd have big hurdles to clear before sealing transfer

Per the report, Vivell and Krosche’s friendship dates back five years to the 2020/21 season, when the former worked as RB Leipzig’s technical director and with the latter there as their sporting director. The report describes the two as ‘close confidants’ of each other.

And while Bild reports that Vivell will work to try and convince Krosche to lower the striker’s asking price, United have been warned that any deal will still likely cost them a minimum of €85m (£72m, $98m) this summer.

Currently, that’s a price beyond what United are capable of playing, though they can engineer themselves into a position of strength by offloading a number of their unwanted stars first.

To that end, work is being done to find new homes for Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, while United are also open to offers for both Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, neither of whom have done enough to convince Ruben Amorim they are worth keeping.

Sales of one or two of those would give United the financial flexibility to push through a possible deal for Ekitike.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also taken to YouTube to clarify the situation of the three clubs eyeing Ekitike.

“Manchester United had contacts with the agents of Hugo Ekitike,” began Romano. “My understanding is the following: call from Chelsea.

“Chelsea called Frankfurt last week, not this week. This week, zero contacts. Last week, contacts between the agents and Chelsea asking Frankfurt how much they wanted for Ekitike.

“The answer was €100m and that is something that Chelsea, as of today, are not willing to pay.

“So Chelsea remain interested in Ekitike, but only if the price changes during the window.

“Liverpool are interested in Ekitike, are a solution for the player in case they find a solution for Darwin Nunez.

“My understanding is for Darwin Nunez to leave, for Nunez to go with Napoli interested, clubs from Spain, clubs from Saudi Arabia.

“So Darwin Nunez is going and so we have to consider Liverpool for Ekitike. But also in this case it will depend on the price because Liverpool already spent important money in the market.

“And then Manchester United called in the last two to three days, to be informed on the situation and speak with the agents. They are looking for a striker and so Man Utd made a call.

Summarising the situation, Romano added: “Chelsea called but the price is considered too high. Man Utd now informed. Don’t forget Liverpool.”

Any new striker move this summer could be funded by the sale of Hojlund to Inter Milan and a new report claims the two sides are working on the formula of a deal that will see the struggling Dane swapping Old Trafford for the San Siro.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources have revealed the truths around growing claims that Bryan Mbeumo will perform a U-turn and ditch a planned move to United and join Tottenham Hotspur instead after a transfer journalist revealed why a possible move to Old Trafford is no longer certain.

Elsewhere, after reports over the weekend that suggested another striker in Viktor Gyokeres had now slipped from United’s grasp, it has now been reported that the striker is in receipt of a giant £212,000 a week wages offer to make a surprise move elsewhere in Europe.

