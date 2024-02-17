Humiliation for Man Utd reject, as loan club decide one month in they don’t want to keep him

Only a month has passed since Manchester United sent Hannibal Mejbri on loan to Sevilla, but the Spanish side are already leaning away from a permanent deal unless something drastic changes, according to reports.

Mejbri is currently experiencing his second spell away from Man Utd on loan after playing for Birmingham City last season. While his time in the Championship was fairly productive, the move to LaLiga is yet to pay dividends.

After his Sevilla debut, head coach Quique Sanchez Flores deemed it necessary for Mejbri to take some time away from the pitch while getting up to speed with what Sevilla want from him.

The 21-year-old has since only added one more substitute appearance for Sevilla and reports in Spain indicate his future there is increasingly at risk.

Sevilla managed to secure an option to buy Mejbri as part of the loan deal, which would cost them €18m (£15.4m).

However, sources in the Spanish media are claiming that Sevilla have already decided they are unlikely to activate any option to keep Mejbri beyond this season.

Sevilla haven’t signed a player for a fee as high as €18m since spending €21m on Suso back in the summer of 2020.

Therefore, especially considering they aren’t even certainties to avoid relegation, currently hovering six points above the drop zone, they are hesitant to commit too much money towards the signing of a player like Mejbri who isn’t exactly impressing them.

It is suggested that if Mejbri’s performances suddenly improve, then his future could be considered again, but it would need to be a total transformation.

What is Mejbri’s long-term future?

There are still a few months for Mejbri to convince Sevilla otherwise, but as things stand, he appears destined to return to Man Utd in the summer.

He is only under contract at Old Trafford, though, until 2025, which means he is also in a race against time to convince Man Utd of his worth.

In the first part of the season, Mejbri made 10 appearances for Man Utd, scoring once. It added to his previous three appearances for the club, who signed him initially for their academy back in 2019.

Man Utd invested significantly in Mejbri’s potential when buying him from Monaco for €10m, but he has work to do in order to justify their faith.

He turned down a place in Tunisia’s squad for the recent Africa Cup of Nations in order to sort out his future at club level, leading to the Sevilla loan, but it doesn’t seem to have paid off.

Starting from today, Sevilla still have 14 LaLiga matches remaining on their schedule until Mejbri’s loan expires. How many of those games he plays in remains to be seen.

Mejbri is just one of several players who left Man Utd on loan in January and are now fighting for their futures.

Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek went to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively, while Facundo Pellistri followed Mejbri to LaLiga by joining Granada.

