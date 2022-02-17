Ian Wright has admitted that he would be happy if Arsenal finished sixth in the Premier League amid his concerns about Manchester United.

While Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have seemingly formed a mini-league at the top, the race for fourth place is in full swing. Indeed, only seven points separate five teams.

Following a poor start to the season, Arsenal are well in the hunt. United, Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves are also vying for the final Champions League qualification spot.

Arsenal currently have three games in hand, but they are – quite tellingly – against Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

As a result, Gunners legend Wright has insisted that he does not want to put too much pressure on manager Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to the Ringer FC podcast, the pundit said: “When you look at Arsenal, they’ve got Spurs, Chelsea, West Ham, Man Utd soon, so it’s going to be tough.

“I said at the start of the season, if we could get sixth, I would be so happy and I think Mikel Arteta would be where he should be, in and around sixth-place, and then you start to progress from there.

“When you look at how everyone is doing at the moment, everyone is playing each other. If Arsenal can win games like the Wolves one, I’ll be happy with that.”

Wright added that he does not think West Ham can sustain a top-four push amid their Europa League commitments.

As for Tottenham, the 58-year-old noted that games away at Manchester City and Liverpool look “tough for a Spurs who look the way they do right now”.

Man Utd are also facing criticism for their recent performances. But amid their ability to create chances, Wright thinks that they will soon begin to click, nevertheless backing Arsenal to finish in the top four.

“I think we [Arenal] are going to do it,” he said. “They need four points from their games in hand [against Burnley and Spurs]. Can Arsenal recognise that this is it now? This is the season.

“Whatever you say about United, they have the firepower and players and they will start to take their chances and click. That’s what worries me about United.

“But there’s something happening at the club with the in-fighting. If that’s happening, how do you continue to put in the performances to get the top-four? Southampton could have beaten them [on Saturday].”

Potential twist to Ian Wright, Man Utd fears

Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves have the top-four-race advantage of no European commitments.

Man Utd interim boss Ralf Rangnick has admitted that a top-four finish is his side’s limit this season. Nevertheless, they are still in the Champions League.

They play Atletico Madrid in the last 16, with the first leg next Wednesday.

As a result, Rangnick will want his side to impress in Europe’s premier competition, which may affect their top-flight performances.