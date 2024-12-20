Marcus Rashford has been supported by Ian Wright, who won't write him off given his own career path

Ian Wright has slammed critics of Marcus Rashford who are “desperate to see young people fail” but would take “one per cent” of his career, as the pundit won’t “write off” the attacker.

Rashford has been the subject of a lot of reports of late. Since Ruben Amorim left him out of the Manchester derby squad and he was subsequently not included in the squad for the League Cup quarter-final, it’s looked likely he will leave United.

The forward himself has stoked that feeling by stating it’s time for a new challenge. In a conversation on The Overlap, Jamie Carragher suggested Italy might be a viable location as he described it as a bit of a step down.

But his co-host, Wright, stated Rashford “has the capability” to match the feats of the likes of Mohamed Salah.

He went on to explain why he won’t count the United man out yet in the comments of the video clip when it was posted on Instagram.

“I got to Arsenal at 28, but you expect ME to write off someone with the ability Marcus has at 27!!!! So many of you are desperate to see these young people fail so that you can say you were right! You would take 1% of the career Marcus has had!” he said.

DON’T MISS: Seven clubs Marcus Rashford could leave Man Utd for, including Premier League rival and European giants

Wright’s Arsenal stats show it’s not over

After moving to Arsenal as a 28-year-old, Wright managed 182 goals and 31 assists in 283 games.

Rashford already has more than 100 goals for United, so could well continue to bang goals in wherever he goes, with his current age usually around the prime for footballers.

It’s little surprise Wright is not yet willing to say Rashford is done at the top, as some of his colleagues may seemingly be suggesting.

He has been linked with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and some other big sides, so could well find his feet if he’s to leave Old Trafford soon.

Man Utd round-up: Red Devils want Atalanta star

United are reportedly serious about landing Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who TEAMtalk are aware is a priority for Manchester City.

They are also eager to land Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, but Liverpool are setting up a meeting to potentially hijack them.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville labelled Lisandro Martinez “appalling” for his involvement in a Tottenham goal in the League Cup quarter-final loss to the north Londoners.

And Amorim has suggested it’s not yet over for Rashford at United, with the manager stating “everyone has a future”.

Marcus Rashford quiz