Ian Wright has analysed the striker situation facing incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, praising Rasmus Hojlund but sending Joshua Zirkzee a warning.

Man Utd searched for an experienced centre-forward to complement Hojlund in the summer, leading to links with players such as Ivan Toney, Dominic Solanke and even Danny Welbeck. Instead, though, INEOS brought in Zirkzee, viewing the Dutchman as great value for money.

The transfer puzzled United fans as Zirkzee is only two years older than Hojlund at 23.

Plus, Zirkzee views himself as a combination of a No 9 and No 10, whereas United were hoping to land a deadly goalscorer.

The former Bologna star has struggled to adapt to life at United so far and has managed just one goal and two assists in 16 appearances.

Former Arsenal star Wright thinks Hojlund has the potential to thrive under Amorim, whereas Zirkzee may struggle.

“When I look at the strikers at Manchester United, I look at Hojlund and Zirkzee. Going forward, as a United player to take the club to the level they need to be – top four, Champions League, title challengers – I can’t see in any formation Zirkzee making it from what I’ve seen so far,” the pundit said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

“I can see it with Hojlund; he looks like a future player with better players around him. He gives me the impression that if he gets in and around the box and he gets chances, he can go hot.

“I don’t see the same with Zirkzee. I look at him and his movement, I don’t see anything in his game that makes me think, ‘Okay, there he is, I see what he can do’. I see that in Hojlund and some of the others. I can see them easily levelling up, but I feel for Zirkzee.

“United still need a striker. Whether they turn Marcus [Rashford] into that or they get a top striker in, they need one, to go alongside Hojlund and maybe for Hojlund to be the back-up. I’m trying to think of Ruben Amorim coming in and who he’s going to play.

“Zirkzee will need to go through some massive transformation to play in the team ahead of other players. He’s definitely not a natural goalscorer. I’m still waiting to see it from him.”

Man Utd linked with Gyokeres amid Zirkzee reports

The name on everyone’s lips at the moment is Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting CP’s deadly striker who has excelled under Amorim. Indeed, he has already bagged 23 goals in just 17 games so far this term.

Amorim has insisted he will not push for United to sign Gyokeres in January out of respect for Sporting.

Fabrizio Romano states that the Swede will remain at Sporting for the full season before securing a big transfer next summer. United will be firmly in the mix, but they will face competition from a host of other sides to wrap up a deal.

Should Gyokeres arrive at Old Trafford, then he would push Zirkzee further down the pecking order.

It was recently claimed that Amorim’s predecessor Erik ten Hag did not even want United to sign Zirkzee, while the player arrived at Carrington ‘a stone overweight’.

Meanwhile, Amorim is reportedly hopeful of making Alphonso Davies his first new arrival at Old Trafford.

United have held talks with the Bayern Munich star – who could soon become a free agent – as they attempt to end their left-back woes.

While Davies could join United, centre-back Victor Lindelof is gearing up to leave.

Amorim is happy for United to part ways with the defender in addition to other stars such as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

