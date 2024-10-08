Ibrahimovic pushing for smart snare of forgotten Man Utd man ‘at all costs’ for AC Milan

AC Milan advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly pushing for the signing of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof ‘at all costs’ in the summer, given he is out of contract then.

Lindelof is in his eighth season at Old Trafford, but it looks like a good chance it’s his last. Indeed, he is out of contract at the end of the season, and has multiple centre-backs ahead of him in the pecking order.

It is not currently believed Lindelof will be handed an extension on his current deal.

That is seemingly music to the ears of AC Milan, and their advisor and former team-mate of the defender at United, Ibrahimovic.

Milan Live reports that Ibrahimovic wants to bring Lindelof to the San Siro ‘at all costs’. Indeed, it’s said the club see his signing as a market opportunity, given his contract is soon to expire.

He is believed to be on a list of free transfer signings being eyed by the Serie A outfit at the moment.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Ibrahimovic can help Milan land Lindelof

It is believed there will be competition for Lindelof, with Milan’s local rivals Inter also in the mix.

There have also been reports of interest from Fiorentina, and given the centre-back is said to be their ‘dream’ signing, that’s not likely to stop, especially when he becomes available for free.

But Ibrahimovic played with the Swede on 15 occasions, at international level and with United.

As such, their existing relationship could help to drive the Milan project home for Lindelof.

Man Utd round-up: Ten Hag on ropes

The biggest talking point at United at the minute is regarding the manager, Erik ten Hag. After a poor run of results, his position is once again in danger, with board members having met to discuss his future, among other matters.

But it is reported that the manager himself feels he is currently safe. One of his predecessors, David Moyes, has also backed him to remain, stating he is doing a “brilliant job”.

Meanwhile, one of Ten Hag’s most recent signings, Joshua Zirkzee, is already being tipped to leave, with AC Milan, Juventus and Roma all interested in taking him back to Italy, where he joined United from.

One inbound transfer has been stoked into life, as former United academy star Angel Gomes has suggested it would be hard to turn down a return to Old Trafford.

Lindelof role dwindling

Lindelof played just 19 Premier League games last term and 20 the season before. So far this term, he’s played just 45 minutes, owing to a toe injury. Of players still at United, but not counting those who haven’t played at all, he has the least minutes this season.

But each of Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans have started at centre-back so far this season, so the Swede has competition to return to the fold.

Least minutes of players to feature for Manchester United this season Least minutes of players to feature for Manchester United this season

He is likely to move wherever can guarantee him the most minutes next season once his contract is up.