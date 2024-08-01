Exclusive: Man Utd icon David de Gea in talks over stunning return as likely next move becomes clear

David de Gea has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United at the end of the 2022/23 season but TEAMtalk understands he could return to football in the coming weeks.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a successful 12-year stint at Old Trafford but his wage demands ultimately led to Erik ten Hag deciding against renewing his deal.

Despite being out of action last season, De Gea remains of interest to clubs around Europe and in Saudi Arabia but once again, his sky-high salary demands are making things difficult.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that De Gea is looking for a contract of between £4.2m and £5m annually, which works out at £80,000 to £96,000 per week.

This still works out as significantly less than the astonishing £375,000 per week contract he was on with Man Utd.

We can confirm that the ex-Red Devil held talks with Genoa but the Italian side were unable to reach an agreement with the goalkeeper on personal terms.

Fiorentina also approached De Gea a few days ago but sources close to the club say his demands were deemed ‘unacceptable.’ They are actively working to reduce their wage bill and therefore a move for the shot-stopper would be counterproductive.

All roads lead to Saudi Arabia

TEAMtalk understands that De Gea has also been approached by clubs in Spain but they also consider his requests too high and therefore the interest has cooled.

The only clubs, at this stage, who still hold a concrete in De Gea are clubs in the Saudi Pro League, but he still may have to reduce his wage demands to secure a move.

We can exclusively reveal that Al-Shabab and another unnamed Saudi side began negotiations with the keeper’s agents a few weeks ago, but nothing is advanced at this stage.

A move to Saudi remains the most likely outcome for De Gea and it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming weeks and whether his salary stance changes.

Despite being out of action for a prolonged period, the keeper has kept himself fit and is ready to play should an opportunity present itself.

