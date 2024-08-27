Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford had a disappointing 2023/24 campaign and his performances this season have shown no sign of improvement so far.

The 26-year-old was at one stage considered one of the best forwards in the Premier League but could find himself out of the starting XI soon.

Rashford put in a dismal performance against Brighton on Saturday and was hooked after 65 minutes by Erik ten Hag and replaced by Alejandro Garnacho.

Supporters are now calling for Garnacho to start ahead of the attacker when they face rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Rashford looks a shadow of the 2022/23 version of himself that scored a fantastic 30 goals across all competitions – firing the Red Devils to Champions League qualification.

In a recent interview, former Man Utd striker Dwight Yorke has questioned whether Rashford’s head is in the right place amid his poor form.

“You have to find out where the individual is at, what is going through his head, what is his thought process in his everyday life. At the end of the day, we all have issues, we all have tough times in our lives,” Yorke told talkSPORT, as cited by The Mirror.

“I am sure that being left out of the England set-up last year, you expect him to come back with a little bit of fire in his belly and kick on after a poor season by his standards. Marcus Rashford is the only person who can get himself out of that slump.

“You can bring in the best coaches around him, but he has to have that burning desire to get himself back. We know he has all the talent and all the ability.”

Hansi Flick wants Marcus Rashford at Barcelona

Yorke, who was part of Man Utd’s-winning side in 1998/99, isn’t convinced that Rashford is prepared to put in the work required to get back to his best.

“If [Rashford]is not prepared to put that effort in and really bring himself back from his poorest season last year, he is not going to get back to that level. He has to want to do it,” Yorke added.

“I have defended Marcus many times, but he just seems unhappy. For whatever reason I don’t know, but just does not seem to be enjoying his football like he used to.”

Yorke isn’t the only pundit to voice concerns about Rashford and many have questioned whether a change of scenery could be a blessing for him.

According to reports from Spain, as reported by our friends at Football365, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has put his name forward as an alternative to top winger target Nico Williams.

The Catalans are desperately searching for a new left winger put have been snubbed by top target Williams after the Spain international decided to remain with Athletic Bilbao for at least another season.

But even though Rashford has struggled in recent months, Man Utd would demand a big fee for Rashford, who is under contract until 2028.

Barcelona’s financial issues are well documented so it would require some clever negotiating for them to have any chance of signing Rashford so close to the end of the transfer window.

