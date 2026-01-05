Manchester United have decided their top managerial target to replace Ruben Amorim, sources confirm, while David Ornstein has revealed how long it could take for a permanent successor to be brought in, and one big name has been ruled OUT of the running.

The Red Devils announced their decision to sack Amorim on Monday morning, following a 1-1 draw away to Leeds United, which proved to be the final straw.

But it was Amorim’s post-match comments which saw the fury of the United hierarchy reach fever pitch. We led the way on Sunday evening, with our insider Graeme Bailey revealing the anger at those comments in the upper echelons at Old Trafford.

Three top sources have also revealed the other key reasons behind United’s decision to axe Amorim.

Speculation is rife over who will be brought in to replace Amorim long-term, but former midfielder and current Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher has been appointed on an interim basis. He will be in the dugout for United’s away clash against Burnley on Wednesday.

Fletcher could be given the opportunity to keep the United job long-term, but it is our understanding that club chiefs have other plans as they look to usher in another new era.

‘Clear favourite’ to replace Amorim revealed

Our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported earlier today how Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is viewed as the perfect man to step in and replace Amorim, per sources close to United, though there are other names in the frame, too.

Glasner is described as the ‘clear favourite’ to become United’s next manager. However, the Red Devils may have to wait until the end of the season to bring him in.

The Austrian, whose contract at Selhurst Park expires this summer, has refused to sign an extension and will be available without compensation.

Glasner’s superb record – including previous success with Eintracht Frankfurt, and an FA Cup triumph and consistent mid-table finishes with Palace – has won admiration from United’s hierarchy, including CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

Glasner isn’t alone on the shortlist. We can confirm that Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola is also high on the radar, praised by Berrada for his progressive, high-pressing style that has elevated the Cherries to a level way above their station.

Enzo Maresca, who left Chelsea just four days ago, has also been added to the shortlist. He has admirers at Old Trafford, though there are notes of caution given the way he fell out with Chelsea and with United chiefs not wanting a repeat of the Amorim fall-out themselves.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate and Aston Villa boss Unai Emery have also been mentioned by our sources.

Glasner, however, is understood to be the man that United want most at this stage.

Man Utd to bide their time – David Ornstein

Respected journalist David Ornstein has dropped an update on the situation. He reports that interim boss Fletcher could remain in the dugout longer than you’d expect.

Ornstein stated that as of now, the likeliest scenario is United won’t appoint a permanent successor to Amorim until the end of the season.

Fletcher is there in line to be given almost half of a campaign and United’s attempts to qualify for the Champions League will now be in his hands.

As we referenced earlier, Ornstein wrote: “Former midfielder and current Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher is expected to take charge on an interim basis.

“His first game would be away at Burnley on Wednesday night with a permanent appointment likely to wait until the summer.”

This could fit in with United’s desire to bring in Glasner, as there is a high chance he sees out his contract with Palace, which as mentioned expires at the end of this season.

Should Fletcher struggle in his interim role, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer WOULD be interested in becoming caretaker manager until the end of the season, as confirmed by another respected journo, Fabrizio Romano.

Elite coach ruled OUT of running

Another candidate who has been heavily linked with the United job in recent years is Zinedine Zidane, who has been a free agent since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

Zidane led Los Blancos to two LaLiga titles and three Champions League triumphs. But despite the rumours regarding a potential move to Old Trafford, the legendary midfielder is set to take another job, soon.

Per Romano, Zidane will not be moving to Man Utd any time soon and instead, already has a verbal agreement in place to become the new manager of France after the 2026 World Cup.

“I already saw some rumours in the English media saying Zinedine Zidane could be a candidate,” Romano stated on his YouTube channel, as we referenced.

“Guys, Zidane is always linked with the Man Utd job but remember what I keep telling you on Zidane.

“He has a verbal agreement to become the new French national team head coach after the World Cup to replace Didier Deschamps.

“So at this moment I’m not aware of any concrete contact with Zidane.”

