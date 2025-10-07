Manchester United are eyeing a move for a highly-rated LaLiga centre-back who has been in excellent form this season, per reports, and TEAMtalk sources have revealed the club’s stance on a move for a player in that position.

Ruben Amorim looks set to keep hold of his job over the international break, despite a rocky start to the campaign, but United are working on targets behind the scenes regardless of his situation.

The signing of a new centre-back in 2026, whether in January or next summer, is considered a priority and a number of targets are being looked at behind the scenes.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, United are plotting a move for Elche centre-back David Affengruber, who is described as one of LaLiga’s ‘sensations of the season.’

The report notes that Affengruber’s recent performances have been ‘outstanding’, noting the 24-year-old’s ‘leadership, solidity, and composure’, which has seen him earn a spot in Elche’s starting XI.

The Austrian defender has started all but one of Elche’s eight LaLiga games so far this term, helping his side to keep two clean sheets and rise to seventh in the table.

United have reportedly identified Affengruber as a ‘priority option’ to strengthen their defence. However, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also keen on the star, whose €15million (£13m / $17.5m) price tag could ‘skyrocket’ if he keeps up his current form, it’s claimed.

Man Utd actively scouting defensive targets – sources

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones exclusively revealed on September 11 that United are looking to add a new centre-back.

However, the message from sources was that they are likely to wait until next summer, with a new midfielder understood to be the main focus in January.

Part of that thinking is tied to decisions still to be made over current personnel. Luke Shaw, who has featured as an option in a back three, and Harry Maguire, who has been revitalised in recent months, are both under assessment.

Maguire, as we also revealed on September 5, remains in the frame for a contract extension – but even if the 32-year-old stays, there is an acknowledgement that new quality and greater depth will be required at the heart of defence.

United plan to use this season as a period to narrow down their top centre-back targets, and it remains to be seen whether a move for Affengruber will be pursued.

For now, the plan is to back their current centre-back options, but it is certainly an area that is under constant review.

Latest Man Utd news: Emi Martinez update / Xavi to Old Trafford?

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk insider Jones has revealed that United are mulling over reigniting their interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentine’s ‘head was turned’ by the Red Devils’ interest over the summer, and they could look to add another shot stopper despite bringing in Senne Lammens.

Martinez had upset Aston Villa by making it clear he wanted to leave and, with United sounding him out over a move, sources revealed that the player was ready to greenlight the transfer and was willing to take a salary cut to make the switch.

In other news, former Barcelona manager Xavi would ‘immediately’ jump at the chance to replace Amorim at United, should he be sacked, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

