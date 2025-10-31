Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is eyeing a reunion with one of his former stars

Morten Hjulmand is expected to emerge as Manchester United’s top midfield target from outside the Premier League, while we can also reveal Ruben Amorim’s stance on offloading exit-linked stars.

While the likes of Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson are well-discussed players of interest for January, United’s recruitment team face a dilemma in unlocking a deal.

Wharton and Anderson are ahead of Baleba in the order of preference, and neither Crystal Palace nor Nottingham Forest are going to have interest in selling them.

Additionally, United are eager to ensure they are not overpaying in the market. But the fact that the football world already knows their areas of priority in the market will not help their case in signing a first-team midfielder at a good price.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that signing someone already in the English top-flight is preferable because of the easier pathway to adapting to the team.

But with top-choice deals looking difficult, fresh meetings are going to be needed to decide where they turn if they need a new plan.

Sporting CP star Hjulmand, 26, is one of the long-term names on the list that is likely to be further discussed and Ruben Amorim remains an admirer, and he is much more attainable than other targets.

READ MORE 🔴⚫ The 10 Erik ten Hag signings still at Man Utd and when they could leave

Man Utd want TWO new midfielders, but duo set to stay

TEAMtalk understands that Hjulmand would likely cost around half the price of any of their English-based midfield targets.

United are currently happy with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro as a partnership, but accept that a succession plan is needed and the plan is to have one in place by the summer.

Fernandes, 31, remains vital to the current side as a leader while Casemiro, 33, has been key to their turnaround in recent weeks.

They are among the oldest members of the squad and it could be that United turn to Fernandes’ old side to help solve their midfield dilemma.

We have reported how United will sign two midfielders in 2026 and Sporting CP captain Hjulmand remains in the picture at a time when they may have to search for attainable players.

Meanwhile, it currently remains the case that both Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are to be told they will remain with United for the duration of the season.

Mainoo has interest from several Premier League clubs who wish to take him on loan, but he is set to stay and fight for a spot in the team at Old Trafford.

TRANSFER DEBRIEF 🔎 Tottenham’s shock Mason Greenwood raid; Man Utd given hope by £100m star; Chelsea’s ‘exciting proposal’

Latest Man Utd news: Midfield wonderkid eyed; Real Madrid star linked

Elsewhere, United are understood to be ‘extensively scouting’ a French midfield wonderkid, and with talks being held among club chiefs over a possible move, sources have revealed the chances of a January approach on the Ligue 1 club.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that five Premier League clubs are interested in United forward Joshua Zirkzee.

West Ham are said to be leading the charge for Zirkzee, who is also being tracked by several sides in Serie A, and by some in LaLiga and the Netherlands, too.

In other news, United have been linked with a move for Real Madrid forward Endrick, though TEAMtalk can explain why they are unlikely to sign the Brazilian.

Ligue 1 giants Lyon are a more likely destination for Endrick, who is eyeing consistent playing time ahead of the World Cup next year.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? ➡️ Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Man Utd QUIZ: Most expensive signings per year, 2015-2024