Manchester United are planning to continue their squad revamp in the next two transfer windows, and Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen to bring in a new centre-back who can replace Harry Maguire in the long term.

The Red Devils will hope to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to a 10-man Everton side when they face Crystal Palace away from home on Sunday.

But those behind the scenes at Old Trafford are doing their due diligence on transfer targets as they know the squad needs reinforcements, and one of those reportedly on the shortlist is Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.

According to journalist Mark Brus, United’s scouts are raving about the 20-year-old, who has also been targeted by Arsenal.

Jacquet is considered to be one of the best youngsters in France and is a vital player for Rennes, having played every minute of their 13 Ligue 1 games this season.

But the report claims that a bid of £35m would be enough to lure the defender to Old Trafford. Crucially, United have shown a willingness to match this price tag, it’s claimed.

It isn’t made clear whether the Red Devils intend to move for Jacquet in January or next summer, but he is reportedly on the radar as Amorim looks to strengthen his back line.

NEW SIGNING 🔴⚫ Man Utd to ‘complete’ exciting midfield signing as Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer fee

Man Utd need defensive signings – but have bigger priorities right now

Maguire, 32, is set to be out of contract at the end of the season. The expectation is that he will be offered an extension on a reduced salary, but United do need to start planning for a future without him.

Leny Yoro has struggled with fitness, Lisandro Martinez has suffered multiple injury blows and Matthjis De Ligt’s form has been inconsistent, so another centre-back certainly wouldn’t go amiss at Old Trafford.

However, we have consistently reported that strengthening in midfield is the priority for Amorim, in January at least.

In fact, we understand that the plan is for United to bring in a new midfielder this winter, before signing another next summer.

Their top targets, such as Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, are likely to be out of reach in January.

United could therefore look to bring in a stop-gap signing and that’s why we are seeing the likes of Atalanta midfielder Ederson linked with the club.

It is therefore unlikely that we see United splash £35m on Jacquet in January when they have bigger priorities at the moment.

However, the youngster is undoubtedly a promising talent and the links with a move to the Premier League are unlikely to go away.

Latest Man Utd news: Real Madrid ace linked / Baleba claim made

Meanwhile, the Spanish press have linked United with a blockbuster move for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

The questionable reports suggest the Red Devils are preparing to launch a bid north of £100m for the Uruguayan international.

In other news, United have been urged by Louis Saha to put their money where their mouth is and bring Brighton midfielder Baleba to Old Trafford.

“I still think that we need that fire and that power more than anything, and that’s what Baleba can provide,” Saha exclusively told TEAMtalk.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.