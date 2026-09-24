Man Utd enquire about signing Croatian goal machine in January

Manchester United are actively trying to bring Igor Matanovic to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to a reliable journalist, who has also revealed Tottenham Hotspur’s desire to sign the Freiburg striker.

Benjamin Sesko is the only senior centre-forward in the Man Utd squad at the moment.

While Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee can play as a number nine, neither player is a natural striker.

TEAMtalk understands that Michael Carrick’s Man Utd are on the hunt for a new striker in the January transfer window.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd have taken a shine to Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy.

However, we understand that despite the Red Devils’ desire to sign a new striker for manager Michael Carrick, the Premier League club have no plans whatsoever to sell Sesko.

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, Man Utd are looking at a potential deal for Matanovic.

Man Utd are said to have already enquired about a potential deal for the 23-year-old Croatia international striker, who has scored six goals and given two assists in seven matches in all competitions for Freiburg so far this season.

Jacobs said on GiveMeSport’s YouTube Channel about Matanovic: “Matanovic is not going to be easy to get out of Freiburg mid-season.

“He has scored, I believe, six goals in seven games this season and 15 in all competitions in the last campaign.

“And that’s why a lot of European and English clubs are starting to look.

“Manchester United and Tottenham are the two that I have heard who have made enquiries, but I would personally be surprised if Freiburg sanction a mid-season exit.”

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Man Utd face major Tottenham threat for Igor Matanovic

Matanovic was a star for Freiburg last season, too, with the striker finding the back of the net 15 times and registering four assists in 50 appearances.

Man Utd, though, are likely to face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur, who are also keen on adding a new striker to their squad in the middle of the season.

Jacobs wrote on GiveMeSport on September 22: “Tottenham are prepared to add another striker mid-season in the winter market if goals continue to dry up.

“Richarlison doesn’t appear to have a future at the football club, Roberto De Zerbi has been clear on his position there, and even though Marmoush has arrived, Igor Mantanovic and Tottenham could be one to watch, and as I exclusively revealed over the summer, Spurs and Manchester United both appreciate the player.

“He scored 15 goals for Freiburg last season, and he’s got six goals in seven games already this campaign as well.

“He’s big, he’s tall, he’s a target man, he’s a little bit of a different profile to the kind of striker that Tottenham have already got, and yet there’s no guarantee anything is going to be possible here mid-season.

“We’re going to have to understand whether Tottenham are going to be really aggressive for a particular target in the winter market, or if they’re going to back what they’ve got and then ultimately wait until the summer.

“My information as of now is that it’s not ruled out they could add another source of goals mid-season, but of course players are harder to get in the winter market than in the summer, due to the fact that there’s less time and generally clubs with players they want to keep, are less willing to sell mid-season because it can be highly disruptive.

“But Igor Mantanovic and Tottenham could potentially be one to watch, and they’re assessing the situation now, they’ve got plenty of time before the winter market opens, but don’t rule out the possibility of Tottenham adding another source of goals mid-season.”

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