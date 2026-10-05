Man Utd discussing signing £50m-rated Bundesliga striker who’s in incredible form this season

Igor Matanovic has gone from being a Bundesliga option to a name on several Premier League shortlists, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Manchester United are among SIX English clubs eyeing a potential move.

The 23-year-old Croatian striker, who joined SC Freiburg from Eintracht Frankfurt in July, scored an impressive 15 goals across all competitions last season.

Matanovic has continued his fine form this term, notching six goals in his first seven games in all competitions. That form is what has pulled scouts from various clubs back to Germany.

We understand that state that Manchester United, Aston Villa, Coventry City, Fulham, Arsenal, and Chelsea are on a growing list of clubs checking on him.

Sources have been keen to stress that there is nothing advanced with a regards to a potential transfer race.

He is on the shortlist of a number of clubs who are looking at attacking reinforcements for January or next summer. None of that amounts to a bid, so far.

It is a scouting race, with Freiburg under no pressure to sell, with the Bundesliga club’s negotiating position strengthened by the fact that Matanovic is contracted until 2029.

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Igor Matanovic under discussion at Man Utd

Man Utd have been linked with Matanovic since last year, when he was discussed as cover rather than a first-choice signing.

Those internal talks are said to have continued under Michael Carrick, so he remains a player for Red Devils fans to watch out for.

Arsenal’s interest sits against a summer in which they did not add another recognised centre-forward.

Chelsea’s is the more familiar one: a 23-year-old whose profile could sit behind João Pedro rather than displace him.

Tottenham were also still tracking him in mid-September after monitoring him throughout the summer. But sources have not confirmed whether Spurs are still interested.

Price is the other moving part. Freiburg have no pressure to sell and are now said to value him nearer £50million, in a similar bracket to Johan Manzambi, who they sold to Aston Villa for around £60million.

At 6ft5in, with a strong aerial game and a goal return that is still climbing, Matanovic looks like a ready-made Premier League striker on paper.

Whether any of the interested clubs turn watching into a January approach could depend on how long his scoring run lasts, and if any of his suitors submit a big-money bid which Freiburg deems fair.

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