Man Utd in dreamland as £50m Croatian goal machine ready to join

Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Igor Matanovic to Old Trafford, with a report claiming that the Freiburg striker is ready to join the Red Devils.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a striker, with Benjamin Sesko the only senior frontman in Michael Carrick’s squad.

Sesko has had shin injuries this season, and while both Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee can play as a number nine, neither of them is a natural striker.

On October 5, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Man Utd are among the clubs keen on a 2027 deal for Matanovic.

Sources have told us that Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old Croatia international striker.

We understand that Freiburg are under no pressure to sell in the January transfer window and will demand £50million for the striker.

Matanovic joined Freiburg in the summer of 2025 and has scored 21 goals and given six assists in 57 matches in all competitions for the German club.

The Croatia international striker has found the back of the net six times and has registered two assists in seven appearances for Freiburg this campaign.

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Igor Matanovic would ‘jump’ at Man Utd chance

Man Utd fans will now be over the moon to learn that Matanovic is ready to move to Old Trafford.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke in Football Insider, Matanovic would “jump” at the chance to join Man Utd.

‘The chance to play in the Premier League is hugely appealing for Matanovic’, according to the report.

Just as we reported earlier this week, Football Insider has also stated that Freiburg will not sell the striker in the middle of the season.

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