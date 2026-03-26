Manchester United have a genuine interest in a standout Everton star and are being linked with a move for a second, while Fabrizio Romano has responded to rumours that Casemiro could make a shock return to Real Madrid.

The Red Devils have had a fantastic turnaround in form since Michael Carrick has been appointed interim manager, and sit third in the Premier League table, on track for Champions League qualification.

But a busy summer transfer window is on the horizon, whether Carrick stays in charge for the long-term or not, and Man Utd are looking to strengthen in multiple areas ahead of next term.

Man Utd linked with TWO vital Everton stars

Everton’s rise under David Moyes this season has been hugely impressive, and the Toffees now find themselves in with a serious shout of European qualification – a remarkable turnaround given their relegation battles in recent campaigns.

All of Everton’s squad have shown clear signs of improvement under Moyes, but the man who has captured the most attention is winger Iliman Ndiaye.

The 26-year-old Senegalese international has notched six goals and three assists in 25 appearances this term, and has captured the attention of multiple sides with his dribbling, flair, chance creation and finishing ability.

TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, wrote in an update earlier today how Man Utd are among his suitors, viewing him as a ‘versatile’ attacking player who could complement their already star-studded front line, and potentially replace Joshua Zirkzee.

Liverpool are also very keen on Ndiaye, with sources indicating they could move for him as they prepare for Mo Salah’s departure this summer.

Everton, for their part, would only listen to mammoth offers and demand a club-record sale figure for Ndiaye. He is contracted until 2029, which puts them in a strong position.

However, Ndiaye isn’t the only Everton star on Man Utd’s radar, with former midfielder James Garner retaining big admirers at Old Trafford.

A report has claimed that the Red Devils view Garner as a ‘marquee franchise player’ and claims the scouting department has noted the 25-year-old’s ‘tactical discipline as a key factor’ that Man Utd lack ‘in transition moments’.

Like Ndiaye, he has been crucial to Everton’s success this season and was recently rewarded for his top performances with a call-up to the England first team.

The report suggests that Man Utd are tracking Garner’s situation closely ahead of a potential summer move. He has recently penned a contract extension with the Toffees, though, so luring him from Hill Dickinson Stadium will be difficult.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Casemiro latest

Meanwhile, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has addressed recent rumours that Man Utd midfielder Casemiro could return to former club Real Madrid for ‘one last dance.’

The Brazilian form has been inconsistent since arriving for £60million in 2022, but has improved significantly under Carrick, but his £350,000 per week contract expires at the season’s end.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk’s Carrick has privately told the club’s co-owners, INEOS, about Casemiro’s importance, and that he’d be keen for him to be given a new one-year deal.

An extension appears unlikely at this stage, though, and Real Madrid have been linked with a shock move for the 34-year-old.

However, Romano has dismissed those claims and says that a switch to Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League is far more likely, though staying somewhere in Europe is not completely out of the question.

“There are MLS clubs really interested [in Casemiro],” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“I am told also European and Saudi clubs are calling Casemiro. From Saudi, it was last summer and few years ago. From Saudi, there is always interest in Casemiro. From MLS, it’s fresh interest.

“From Europe, there are clubs calling, but the salary of Casemiro could be an issue for several European clubs.

“Real Madrid return, someone asking me. Yes, Real Madrid need a midfielder. Why not sign Casemiro? One last dance.

“I am not aware of any contact, so let’s see what’s going to happen, but for sure, Casemiro is still expected to leave Manchester United on a free, despite fantastic performances, despite being a crucial player, in this case for Michael Carrick, in this run for the Champions League.”

Crucial Newcastle star ‘under consideration’ by Man Utd

In other news, Man Utd are being linked with a move for Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall, and our sources have confirmed that the reported interest is genuine.

Sky Sports News have backed up our information, too, stating that Hall is ‘under consideration’ at Old Trafford, as the Red Devils prepare for Tyrell Malacia’s summer exit and eye an upgrade on Luke Shaw.

We understand Arsenal and Liverpool are also admirers of Hall, but it would take a huge bid for Newcastle to be forced into a sale.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.