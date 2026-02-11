Everton star Iliman Ndiaye is emerging as one of the Premier League’s sought-after attacking talents, and TEAMtalk understands that Manchester United are frontrunners in the race to sign him, but they face serious competition.

The 25-year-old Senegalese international has established himself as one of Everton’s most important players since joining from Marseille in the summer of 2024, notching five goals and two assists in 20 Premier League appearances this term.

Ndiaye has impressed with his versatility, dribbling ability, and contributions in both wide and central roles. His performances, including a key role in Senegal’s recent Africa Cup of Nations success, have drawn widespread attention, fuelling speculation about a potential big-money move.

United are among the frontrunners, as my colleague, Dean Jones, exclusively revealed on January 27. Source indicate they view Ndiaye as a prime candidate to replace Marcus Rashford’s squad place should the England forward depart for Barcelona permanently.

Sources close to the situation suggest United have shown a strong interest, seeing the former Sheffield United man as an ideal fit for their attacking rebuild.

Everton, however, are in a strong position. With Ndiaye contracted until 2029, they are demanding a fee in the region of £70million to even open discussions.

The Toffees’ owners, The Friedkin Group, are ready to invest in the squad this summer and allowing one of their best players to leave is not something they want to do. It would indeed take a huge fee to change their minds, but interest in Ndiaye is ramping up…

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham also keen on Iliman Ndiaye

Arsenal have joined the fray, closely monitoring Ndiaye as they seek added depth and unpredictability in their forward line.

The Gunners are part of a competitive field that includes Chelsea, who could benefit from his flair in rotation, and Tottenham Hotspur, drawn to his pace and transition play – the kind of player they desperately need.

Other Premier League heavyweights have been mentioned in passing, with up to eight top-flight, European playing, clubs keeping tabs overall.

Ndiaye himself is understood to have responded positively to the links, noting that interest from clubs like United is a sign he’s performing well, while emphasising his commitment to helping Everton to push for European qualification this season.

Everton will remain calm about the speculation, confident in their negotiating leverage, but a substantial offer could test their resolve if Ndiaye continues to excel.

At a market value around £70million, any deal would likely represent a significant profit for the Merseyside club, after spending just £15million to lure him from Marseille.

As the window nears, Ndiaye’s future could become one of the standout stories in what promises to be a busy summer for Premier League transfers.

