Mesmerising £70m winger eyeing ‘dream’ Man Utd move as Romano drops ‘serious’ Tonali update

Manchester United have reportedly leapfrogged Liverpool in the race to sign a £70m-rated winger as he’s ‘dreaming’ of a move to Old Trafford, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on midfield target Sandro Tonali.

The Red Devils are in for an exciting summer as they aim to prepare for an almost inevitable Champions League campaign next season, thanks to huge progress made under interim manager Michael Carrick.

We have long reported that strengthening in midfield is Man Utd’s top priority, but a new winger signing is also very possible and Everton star Iliman Ndiaye is firmly on their radar.

Liverpool target ‘dreams’ of Man Utd switch

Ndiaye, 26, has arguably been Everton’s standout performer this season as they look to seal European qualification of their own, impressing with his goal contributions, pace, flair, and exciting dribbling.

But the Senegalese international’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed, and we have reported that Liverpool view him as a potential Mo Salah successor, but Man Utd are also huge admirers and considering a move of their own.

And now, a report from Stretty News claims that Ndiaye views Man Utd as a ‘dream club’ and is ‘open to the opportunity’ of joining them once the transfer window reopens.

United are ‘monitoring’ Ndiaye’s situation, states the report, having identified him as a potential attacking target for the summer.

We understand Everton would want at least £70m (€80m / $92m) to even consider Ndiaye’s departure, and their hand is strengthened by the fact his contract runs until 2029.

The Toffees are planning contract talks to reward Ndiaye with a lucrative new deal, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops ahead of the summer window.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tonali a ‘serious’ Man Utd target ‘if the price is right’

Meanwhile, United have Newcastle star Tonali on their midfielder shortlist alongside other big names such as Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba.

Newcastle are determined not to lose allow another of their prized, and have struck a prohibitive £80m to £100m fee (up to €115m, $133m) on his head to deter suitors.

Off the back of that, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on Wednesday that Man Utd were likely to focus on other targets before the Italian, feeling there were better value for money signings out there and having raised a few doubts over a deal for the former AC Milan midfielder.

Following on from our report, Romano now insists there still remains a way for Man Utd to strike a deal, though he admits several things must fall into place first.

“There have been English reports suggesting Tonali was only on United’s radar a year ago and that his price remains too high,” Romano began on his YouTube channel. “But my information is that contact has taken place this year, in February and March. United reached out to Tonali’s camp again to be informed about his situation and to understand Newcastle’s price and conditions.

“Arsenal have also made calls to be informed, and Manchester City continue to admire Tonali too, although their top target remains Elliott Anderson of Nottingham Forest.

“As I said last month, City have placed Anderson at the top of their list. Tonali is also included because Bernardo Silva is leaving, so they could sign more than one midfielder.

“At the moment, United are not planning to pay anything crazy for Tonali. If the price is right, he is a serious option, but they will not overspend. The interest from both United and City in Tonali and Anderson is real, but still at an early stage.

“So, both Manchester clubs admire the same two players, but there is still a long way to go before bids or agreements happen.”

Arsenal plot £43.6m hijack

In other news, reports suggest that Arsenal have joined Man Utd in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who will cost at least €50m (£43.6m / $57.6m) this summer.

We have previously revealed Ederson is a major contender for Man Utd’s midfield rebuild, while also being of interest to Newcastle too.

But according to Spanish outlet Marca, the Gunners are equally keen on the Brazilian international, and along with Atletico Madrid, are plotting a summer move for him.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.