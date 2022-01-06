Immediate revenge awaits with new suitor to tempt wantaway Man Utd star

Manchester United flop Donny Van de Beek could be handed the perfect shot at revenge after an upcoming opponent emerged as a contender for his signature, per a report.

The Dutchman was recently named by the Mirror as one of a plethora of United stars wanting out of Old Trafford. The 24-year-old had never been more than a bit-part player under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Any hopes that would change under Ralf Rangnick have seemingly already been extinguished.

Despite rarely featuring over the last 18 months, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed there is no shortage of suitors for the classy midfielder.

Barcelona had emerged as a landing spot if Frenkie de Jong were moved on. Van de Beek was seen as a suitable replacement for his fellow Dutchman in Xavi’s side.

However, Caught Offside report the Spanish giant have pulled out of the race. In their words, Barcelona are ‘no longer pursuing’ the Man Utd man.

New Van de Beek suitor emerges

Instead, and citing the Spanish press, fellow La Liga powerhouse Atletico Madrid are in the mix.

A regular first-team role is deemed ‘more likely’ at Atletico. Though the outlet voices its doubts regarding his suitability in a Diego Simeone system.

Nonetheless, if a move were to occur, it would give Van de Beek an immediate shot at revenge for his failed Man Utd stint.

Atletico are United’s Round of 16 opponents in the Champions League this season. The abolishment of the ‘cup-tied’ laws in 2018 now means players can represent multiple clubs in the same knockout competition.

Whether Atletico’s interest will be acted upon, only time will tell. But according to Football Insider, Rangnick has already decided Van de Beek will not be in Manchester beyond January 31.

Man Utd name Ed Woodward successor

Meanwhile, Manchester United have confirmed Richard Arnold will become chief executive when Ed Woodward leaves the club on February 1.

The 50-year-old Woodward, who joined the club in 2005, announced he was stepping down as executive vice-chairman last April as the European Super League unravelled.

Woodward planned to leave around the turn of the year and United have now confirmed he will depart at the start of February, when his responsibilities will transfer across to Arnold.

In the role of group managing director since 2013, Arnold has worked for United since 2007.

“I am honoured to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans,” Arnold said. “I am determined to return that honour in any way I can.”

It’s understood the departing Woodward is planning to both take stock and time out until the summer. It is not believed he has made a decision on his future plans but there is a keenness to stay within the football industry.

Woodward will not stay on as a consultant. But he will attend some football board meetings until the end of June as part of the transition process.

