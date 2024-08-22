Man Utd immediately told to sign elite Zirkzee replacement, as target given deadline for rival move

Joshua Zirkzee could be replaced at Man Utd by one top striker

Manchester United have been urged to capture a 169-goal centre-forward this summer amid concerns over new arrival Joshua Zirkzee.

Dutch striker Zirkzee was heavily linked with Arsenal and AC Milan earlier this year, but Man Utd ended up winning the race for him. The Red Devils agreed a €42.5million (£36m) package with Bologna, which allowed Zirkzee to pen a five-year contract – that includes the option of a further 12 months – at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old’s Man Utd spell got off to a memorable start, as he came off the bench to score a late winner during the Premier League opener against Fulham last week.

Zirkzee has described himself as a combination of a No 9 and No 10, someone who can score goals but also link up play brilliantly with those around him.

Zirkzee netted 12 goals in 37 games for Bologna last season, which is clearly not a blistering record, but the attacker makes up for this by helping those around him shine.

However, some Man Utd fans and pundits feel Sir Jim Ratcliffe needs to bring in a truly devastating goalscorer who can fire Erik ten Hag’s side into title contention, with both Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund still developing.

Former Liverpool and Fulham star Danny Murphy has questioned Zirkzee’s credentials as a top striker and urged Man Utd to win the race for Brentford hitman Ivan Toney – who has scored 169 club career goals – via a late summer swoop.

“Joshua Zirkzee has made a dream start at Manchester United and looks a wonderful talent. But sorry to disappoint United fans, he is not going to be the answer to their goalscoring problems,” Murphy said.

Man Utd latest: Zirkzee not the solution to Ten Hag issues

“The Dutchman is strong and skilful, but not a proper centre-forward. He likes to come to the ball and is more comfortable as a No 10 or wide. His scoring record at Bologna was a goal every four games — not great.

“Unless United go for a genuine No 9 like Ivan Toney in the last couple of weeks of the transfer window, I think you can discount their top four prospects. Rasmus Hojlund is not ready either to be that 20-goals-a-season Man Utd need in the Premier League.”

The pundit continued: “Though Zirkzee came off the bench and grabbed a late winner, buying a No 9 with real character and self-belief has to be a priority.

“We know Toney has the swagger and Premier League experience and if Brentford are willing to let him go for £50m, it would be a no-brainer in my view for Ten Hag to get him.”

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea remain interested in Toney, though a switch to the Saudi Pro League looks most likely at this stage.

Wealthy Saudi club Al-Ahli are ready to pay £50m for Toney and have also drawn up a lucrative three-year contract for him.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Al-Ahli are growing frustrated at waiting for the 28-year-old to make a final decision on his future. They have told the player’s camp that he must communicate his decision by Monday, otherwise they will accelerate their hunt for a different striker.

Murphy has become the latest pundit to urge Man Utd to enter negotiations with Brentford and prevent the England star from heading to the Middle East.

