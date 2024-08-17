Manchester United remain very much active in the final two weeks of the transfer window and still hope to sign up to three new players this month, with Erik ten Hag and Fabrizio Romano providing updates on what is to come – though any new signings will be dependent on a few player sales too, with three inching towards the exit door.

The Red Devils opened up the new season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Fulham at Old Trafford courtesy of a late goal from one of their summer signings, Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch attacker was actually the first man to sign for the club under ambitious new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the British billionaire – granted full sporting control of Manchester United after his £1.3bn purchase into the club – will have been delighted to get that all-important first win.

Two more of the club’s summer signings, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt also featured, with the latter putting in a fine shift in defence before being replaced by his former Bayern Munich teammate.

While another summer arrival in Leny Yoro faces a few months on the sidelines through injury, United still hope to add more additions to their £140m worth of quadruple signings so far and TEAMtalk can confirm work is going on behind the scenes to add even more new faces to their squad before the window closes on Friday August 30.

Top of their agenda remains a new central midfielder and United have very clearly set their sights on Manuel Ugarte, with the Uruguayan destroyer being cleared to leave PSG this summer.

However, despite reaching an agreement with the player over personal terms, United are yet to settle on a fee with the French champions.

Man Utd transfers: Ugarte deal top of the agenda as Romano provides update

We understand the Ligue 1 giants are so far refusing to relent on their €60m (£51.1m) demand for the midfielder, which does represent a problem for United, who have so far seen seen two bids – the second one topping €45m (£38.4m) – rejected.

Despite that – and the fact the club are exploring other possible options, ranging from Sander Berge, Danilo Oliviera and Atalanta midfielder Ederson – Ugarte remains their No 1 choice as work on finding a possible solution continues.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that there remains a belief that a deal between the clubs is still there to be done, though United are still banking on the French giants to lower their stance in the closing days of the window, rather than keep a player – who was left out of their squad for their Ligue 1 opener on Friday night – who does not feature in their long-term plans.

According to transfer guru Romano, Ugarte has made it clear to both Paris Saint-Germain and his representatives that he would like to make the move.

“Ugarte wants to join now. Ugarte is pushing to make his move to Manchester United. Now it’s on Man Utd and PSG, with a contract conversation with constant contact ongoing,” he said on YouTube.

“Manchester United’s top target is Manuel Ugarte. He wants to go to Man Utd, he’s insisting on going to Man Utd. He has an agreement on a contract with Man Utd already one month ago. The contract is ready. The salary is ready.”

One man who could be key to unlocking the deal is Jadon Sancho – himself left out of United’s matchday squad on Friday evening – and whom has been discussed as a possible target by PSG.

Ten Hag provides update on Man Utd incomings as two defenders are linked

Per Romano, Sancho’s future ‘remains open’ though it is evident the club would like to move him on before the window closes with Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho all ahead of him in the pecking order.

In the meantime, United are also being strongly linked with Fenerbahce’s £25m-rated Ferdi Kadioglu with Ten Hag seeking more cover and competition for their problematic left-back role.

With Luke Shaw facing another spell on the sidelines and with Tyrell Malacia still not ready, the left full-back role remains one of the most obvious issues Ten Hag is facing.

Another option is Piero Hincapie, the talented Bayer Leverkusen defender, who has been strongly linked with Liverpool in recent times. The Peruvian is capable of playing both at centre-half and at left-back, though comes with a costly £50m price tag himself.

However, deals for both Kadioglu and Hincapie are both in United’s sights, with the addition of Ugarte potentially taking deals for all three in excess of £120m.

Discussing their need for further recruits, Ten Hag told Roy Keane on Sky Sports on Friday evening that is is essential United still add to their squad.

“We cannot stand still, but also it depends on what happens in the market,” replied Ten Hag. “I’m happy with the squad and when we have this squad I am quite confident going into the new season.”

United need sales before they can buy with trio on chopping block

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, United will need to move players on before they can sanction those extra signings themselves and we understand that work is also progressing on three possible exits before the transfer window closes.

As discussed earlier, Sancho is the most high-profile of those they would like to move on, while Scott McTominay is another player seemingly nudging closer to the exit door.

With just a year left on his contract – though United do hold a one-year option on that – the Red Devils are seeking a fee of around £25m to £30m for the Scotland international.

So far, they have waved off a loan offer from Napoli and an approach from Fulham, launched earlier this summer, for around £23m.

The Cottagers could yet come back in for the 27-year-old, who now accepts he may need to move on this summer, but is keen to ensure he only leaves for the right project.

However, the first man through the exit doors could well be defender Victor Lindelof, who has slipped right down the pecking order at Old Trafford and has himself been cleared to leave with just a year left on his deal.

The 30-year-old has held talks over a possible move to Fiorentina and it’s understood the Swede has signalled his willingness to make that move if all parties can reach an agreement.

Lindelof is one of United’s longest serving stars, joining the club in an initial £31m deal from Benfica in the summer of 2017.

However, after 259 appearances over seven seasons, it seems the 68-times capped Sweden international’s time is up and a move in the region of £10m will hopefully soon be agreed.