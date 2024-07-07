‘Impatient’ Mason Greenwood incredibly sets own Man Utd exit timeline amid crunch Ratcliffe talks

Mason Greenwood is getting frustrated over the lack of progress surrounding his Manchester United departure and has told Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other club chiefs when he wants to leave by, according to reports.

Greenwood is currently in limbo, having finished his Getafe loan spell but in the knowledge that he will not play for Man Utd again. Luckily for Ratcliffe, the forward increased his transfer value while in Spain by registering 10 goals and six assists in 36 games for Getafe.

Greenwood’s fine form has led to talk of a huge move to Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid. But in recent days there have been far stronger links with the likes of Lazio and Marseille.

Lazio have bid £17million so far – as well as including a 50 per cent sell-on clause – which is well below Man Utd’s £30m valuation.

DON’T MISS – The SEVEN Man Utd players out of contract in 2025: Good time to sell or keep on board?

Lazio president Claudio Lotito knows that Ratcliffe wants to get Greenwood off Man Utd’s books and reportedly does not think he will need to bid more than £17m to strike a deal. But Marseille are getting closer to signing the Englishman and disrupting Lazio’s plan.

According to the Daily Mirror, Greenwood is now trying to take his future into his own hands. The winger, who can also shine at centre-forward, is growing ‘impatient’ and has told Ratcliffe and other Man Utd officials that he wants his future to be finalised.

Greenwood wants to join a new club ‘in the next week’, essentially telling Man Utd to speed up transfer talks with the likes of Lazio and Marseille.

While Greenwood holds strong affection for the Red Devils, having come through their academy and made a name for himself there, he is well aware that he needs to restart his career elsewhere.

Man Utd latest: Update on next Mason Greenwood move

A quick transfer would allow Greenwood to settle in a new city early on and allow him to join up with his prospective new team-mates for pre-season.

Of course, Greenwood cannot completely control his transfer, as Ratcliffe will want far more than Lazio’s £17m proposal before letting the 22-year-old depart.

Greenwood’s sale would both increase Man Utd’s transfer funds and help their Financial Fair Play situation. After all, Greenwood is an academy product and the money gained from his exit would therefore go down as pure profit on Man Utd’s books.

While Greenwood is pushing to leave Man Utd in the very near future, Erik ten Hag’s squad could soon be bolstered by the arrivals of top Dutch targets Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee.

READ MORE – Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window