Impending Man Utd manager hire labelled ‘impossible’ for thriving Euro club desperate to keep boss

Eduardo Barroso has labelled it “impossible” that Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim takes the Manchester United job in January as they “need to” keep him.

Speculation over United looking for a new manager is continually ramping up. The Red Devils would have thought they’d got a manager in Erik ten Hag who could take them back to the top after his first season in charge.

Indeed, the former Ajax boss finished third in the league – following a sixth-placed finish the season prior under Ralf Rangnick – and won the League Cup.

But some questionable recruitment – such as the signings of Andre Onana and Mason Mount – has been followed by some poor performances, with United only climbing from eighth to sixth after a 1-0 win over Luton last time out.

There have also been a number of off-field issues, namely Jadon Sancho being banished from the first-team by the manager as a result of a bitter feud.

As a result of that concoction of problems, Ten Hag has been told his days are numbered.

Jermaine Jenas is the latest pundit to suggest the manager is in danger, stating he’s “not seen anything” from the Dutchman that suggests he’s “the right man to take them in the right direction.”

Among the potential options to replace him, Sporting manager Amorim has been mooted, though he is staying tight-lipped on the situation, stating he is “not going to make any comment” on a potential move to United.

Amorim move to Man Utd ‘impossible’

Amorim has his Sporting side playing very good football, hence the links to the big Premier League gig. Indeed, they’re currently second to Benfica in Liga Portugal as their goal difference is worse by just two.

Sporting are also likely to advance to the knockouts of the Europa League, currently second in their group and three points above third.

That’s exactly why the club needs to keep their manager, according to Barroso.

“We need to keep the coach and keep the players that are there. Rúben Amorim at Manchester United? I don’t believe he will leave in December, it’s impossible,” he told Leonino.

While the impending hire date of December might be unlikely, if United hold on with Ten Hag until the summer and decide things aren’t working, there might be more chance of Amorim being available.

Indeed, while Sporting seemingly don’t want to lose him, they’d at least not have their season derailed, and would have ample time to source a replacement.

Sporting could still be in danger

What’s more, while it’s suggested it’s impossible because of the Portuguese side’s desire to keep their boss, that’s not to say Amorim doesn’t want the move.

That being said, if United were to approach him either now or in the future, he could make it clear he wants to leave.

With the Manchester side surely being able to pay out his contract, Sporting might have no choice but to let him go in that event.

Whether he could cut it at United remains to be seen, but he’s been a top manager of late, so he seems like a good option for them to recruit if they want rid of Ten Hag.

READ MORE: Ten Hag in dreamland as Ratcliffe clears Man Utd to shatter British transfer record for Premier League striker